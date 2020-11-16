

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Richard “Ric” Carr

Richard “Ric” Carr

Richard “Ric” Carr, 76, of Rib Mountain passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, Veteran’s Day.

Ric was born in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 14, 1944, to the late Harold and Gertrude (Quester) Carr. He joined the United States Army in 1964 and served his country honorably until 1967, when he was discharged as a Sergeant. Ric was assigned to the 809th Engineer in Thailand where he was part of the effort to build the Freedom Highway. His military awards include the Expert Marksmanship and the National Defense Service Medals. Ric worked for PDM Bridge for almost 40 years, retiring as the material control manager. After retiring from PDM Bridge, Ric went to work for Lambs Fresh Meat Market part time. He truly enjoyed working with the people who worked there.

Ric met, fell in love, and married Roseann “Rosie” Czechowicz on Feb. 25, 1978. Together they raised five children, Lynn, Nadine, Michelle, Scott and Tamara.

Ric always had a smile on his face and was always ready with a joke to share. He loved to go camping, boating, singing karaoke songs by Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly, and watching the Green Bay Packers with his family and friends. Ric was proud to have served his country, and he continued to serve his fellow veterans with the Man of Honor Society. He spent 15 years as a member of the Man of Honor Society, of those 15 years, he spent 6.5 years as the VP. He and Rosie were proud to be a member of an organization that gave so much back to the veterans. They could often be found volunteering for the Harley Raffle, the Ham Give-A-Way, Flag Raising Ceremonies, Memorial Day Parade, Flag Retirement Ceremonies, and the Awards and Christmas Banquet, etc. Ric had a kind heart and would do anything for his family and friends. He truly was a man of honor in every aspect of his life. Most important to Ric was his family. He was a doting husband, a loving father and a proud papa. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ric is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosie; his children, Lynn (Keith), Nadine (Terry), Michelle (Chris), Scott (Brenda) and Tamara (Carl); grandchildren, Dezarae (Timothy), Jared (Lily), Allyson, Alicia (Nick), Nathan (Becca), Elizabeth (Brad), Michael (Desi), Gerrick (Paige), Katelin (Spencer) Steven, Zachary, Makenzie, and Logan; great grandchildren, Anastasia, Sophia and Aubrey. He is further survived by his siblings, Dennis, Robert (Dawn), Timothy (Janice), Barbara Chapman, Gail Pendergast, Nancy (Terry) Hawes; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers/sisters-in-law.

Ric was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ella Kensinger, Catherine (Lester) Moeller, Warren (Carolyn), Patricia (James) Lundy, Harold (Shirley), and Terrance; sister-in-law, Barbara; his brother-in-law Richard; one grandchild, Nicole; and his three infant great-grandchildren, David, Jesse and Madison.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St., Rothschild. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. There will be words of remembrance, a final salute by Man of Honor and Military Funeral Honors by VFW Burns Post #388 at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Visitation will again be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at the church on Wednesday.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Aspirus Covid-ICU for the compassionate care they gave to Ric while he was in their care.

Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

Donna Hack

Donna Hack

Donna Mae Hack, 83, Marathon, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her home under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born July 12, 1937, in Wausau, daughter of the late Walter and Cecelia (Rauscher) Salzwedel. On Sept. 8, 1956, she married Harry G. Hack at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2004.

Donna was employed at Marathon Cheese for over 25 years until her retirement. This past August she received an award recognizing her 60-year membership in the Marathon American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, Eric (Char) Hack, Rib Falls, Mary Ann (Darrel) Frieders, Wausau, Rosemarie (Paul) Sessions, Marathon, Keith (Jamie) Hack, Wausau, Kim (John) Rhyner, Wausau, Linda (Wayne Ament) Schara, Marathon, ten grandchildren, Brandon and April Hack, Dustin (Rachel) Altfillisch, Brian (Kaci) Sessions, Samantha (Ryan) Warner, Jessica (Ryan) Baguhn, Veronica (Josh Rychtik) Hack, Melissa (Dan) Linden, Matthew (Ashley) Rhyner and Hunter Schara and 14 great grandchildren, and her twin sister, Dora Sirny, Mosinee. Besides her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Salzwedel and brother in-law Art Sirny.

Public visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Social distancing and masks are required for all in attendance. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Private burial will be in the parish cemetery. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Debbie Ross

Debbie Ross

Debbie Ross, 65, Edgar, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center from complication of diabetes, a chronic illness she was challenged with.

She was born July 22, 1955, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Arnold and Delores (Sokol) Hartway. On Nov. 30, 1974, she married Roger Ross at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar, and together they raised Robin and Richard, living in Marathon on the Ross Family Farm.

Debbie was a truly loved wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Her love of the season changes and daily routine of the farm were always close to her heart. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. Her gardening was a showcase of many flowers and plants. She had a successful career as an Avon representative and at art fairs where she made and sold dried flower arrangements. Above all, she loved her four grandchildren, Benjamin, and Alexander Gosai and Rylea and Rian Ross.

Survivors include her husband, Roger, children, Robin and Richard and their spouses, Jendra Gosai and Stefanee Ross as well as her grandchildren, the joy of her final years. Survivors also include her mother-in-law, Jane Ross, her siblings include Father Alan Hartway, Dianne Robinson, Rayna Hartway, Tony and Adam Hartway, their spouses and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, most of which are in Park Falls, Wisconsin where she enjoyed summers as a child.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Peter and Christy Hartway and father-in-law, Verlyn Ross.

Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar. Social distancing practices and wearing masks are encouraged for all in attendance. Funeral services will be private on Thursday with Rev. Gail Sowell officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

George Lenhard

George Lenhard

George A. Lenhard, 92, died peacefully Nov. 11, 2020, under the exceptional care of Interim Healthcare Hospice at The Homeplace of Dorchester.

He was born Aug. 14, 1928, in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Otto and Ida (Rosner) Lenhard. On July 13, 1963, he married Merceda Daniels in Athens. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2004. Besides his parents and wife, Merceda, he was preceded in death by brothers Wilfred and Clarence Lenhard.

For over 35 years George worked as a dairy farmer on the farm where he lived since he was born. He was an active member of the Catholic Society of Foresters and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cards, baking, deer hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. His grandchildren were a source of great joy in his life and brought out his best smiles.

Survivors include his children, Kenneth (Lori) Lenhard, Todd (Carmel) Lenhard, Angela (Todd) Soczka; eight grandchildren, Cassandra (Jesse) Spalding, Brian Lenhard, Elizabeth Lenhard, Benjamin Lenhard, Reagan Lenhard, Hannah Soczka, Ethan Soczka, and Molly Soczka.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Athens. The Rev. George Graham presided. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of services, all at the church. Social distancing guidelines were observed, as well as facemasks required by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated for St. Anthony’s Catholic Elementary School. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Mary Lou Behrens

Mary Lou Behrens

Mary Lou Behrens, 87, Wausau, entered into eternal life on Nov. 12, 2020, at Mount View Nursing Home, Wausau.

Mary Lou was born on July 21, 1933, in Prentice, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Harvey and Kathleen (Provost) Drury. Having grown up in Merrill, she graduated from St. Francis Xavier Grade School and the former Our Lady of the Holy Cross High School.

Prior to her marriage, Mary Lou was employed by the Wisconsin Telephone Co. On June 19, 1954, she married Richard Behrens at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Merrill, Wisconsin. The following day they moved to Wausau. Mary Lou believed in being a stay-at-home mom, and for the first 20 years of her marriage she stayed home to raise her children. Thereafter, she was employed at the former Crossroads Camelot Cleaners and at The Pantry, retiring in 1992.

Mary Lou was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church for over 65 years. During that time she was involved in many different parish activities. She had been in the Traditional Choir, the Resurrection Choir, and served as a leader in the Bible Study program. She also was a co-officer of the very first Holy Name School Athletic Association. For several years she helped serve funeral dinners and the Summerfest Chicken Dinner. She was a member of St. Regina’s Circle and St. Catherine’s Council. Religion was important to Mary Lou and her Catholic faith sustained her many times throughout her life. She really enjoyed her church family at Holy Name.

Mary Lou enjoyed television, crossword puzzles, arranging photo albums, and traveling, but her five children were her pride and joy.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 66 years, Richard; daughter, Kathleen (Todd) Hampton, Flower Mound, Texas; three sons, Michael (Polly) Behrens, Schofield, John (Pamela) Behrens and Daniel (Theresa) Behrens, both of Rothschild; son-in-law, Brian Treu, Wausau; eight grandchildren, Bradley, Matthew, Danielle, Taylor, Rachel, Austin, Megan and Bryce; step-granddaughters, Amanda (Tyler) Killinger and Elizabeth; three great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Carson and Piper; brother, Gary (Dorothy) Drury, Schofield, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Treu and brother, Robert Drury.

March 17 was always special to Mary Lou because she was so proud of her Irish ancestry. We’ll always think of you on St. Patrick’s Day, Mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Fr. Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Face masks and social distancing are requested to all those attending. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign the family guestbook at helke.com.

Memorials may be given to the Church of Holy Name of Jesus, 1104 S. Ninth Ave., Wausau, WI 54401.

A special thank you to the nursing and support staff of the Mount View Nursing Home for their wonderful care and sincere friendship of Mom during her stay.

Arlet Johnson

Arlet Johnson

Arlet Johnson, 94, Wausau, died Nov. 12, 2020, at home with her family. She was born at home Jan. 3, 1926, to the late Charles and Minnie (Donner) Frank. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1943. After graduation, she worked at Employers Insurance of Wausau and retired in 1989. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club and the Girls Club. On April 11, 1953, she married Robert Johnson at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wausau, he preceded her in death in 1994. She enjoyed history and politics and worked as a poll worker after her retirement. Her happiest times were when she was a stay-at-home mother and visiting with her granddaughters. She enjoyed watching the Cardinals on the deck and listening to the Milwaukee Brewers.

She is survived by her children, Nancy (David Wallce) Johnson, Wausau, Charles (Sandra Herzog) Johnson, Wausau and Stephen (Kimberly) Johnson, Norman, Oklahoma. She also had two granddaughters, Rachel Johnson, Moore, Oklahoma, and Sarah Johnson, Norman, Oklahoma. She is further survived by her sisters Carol Leubner, Wausau, Nancy Hoeppner, Wausau, Joyce Louthan, Lombard, Illinois, Sandra (Jerald) Ermeling, Wausau, and sisters-in-law, Florence Johnson, Wausau, and Doris Kohnhorst, Schofield, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant brother, Charles, infant sister, Mary and sisters Wilma Cherek and Lois Bagby.

Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wausau at 501 Stewart Ave. Pastor Zach J. Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 prior to the service. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will live-streamed and available at www.helke.com.

Helke Funeral home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran School, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, WI 54401.

The family wishes to thank the members of Aspirus Hospice for the wonderful care of Mom and their support.

Darrin Walkowski

Darrin Walkowski

After living for many years with and meeting the challenges of multiple sclerosis MS, Darrin J. Walkowski passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. He was born July 28, 1969, to Clarence and Mary Walkowski.

Darrin graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with majors in business and mathematics. He worked as a tax preparer and later as a property claims insurance adjuster with Church Mutual Insurance Co. Darrin was known for his carefree and joyful personality which helped him cope with the challenges of MS. In his early years he enjoyed being outdoors, planting trees, working in the woods and farming. He liked the competition of a good card game and was known to be quite lucky. Even though he became limited in his physical abilities, he did not let that stop him from filling his role as a great husband and father by always making sure to listen to, advise, and support his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Susan (Sitko) Walkowski and sons Brandon and Bryce Walkowski, Wausau; mother Mary (Falkowski) Walkowski, Weston; brother Gary (Donna) Walkowski, Mosinee; sister Ranee (Jason) Bahr, Mosinee; father-in-law Lawrence Sitko, Mosinee; sister-in-law Sharon (Rodney) Baumann, Mosinee; and many neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Walkowski and mother-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Sitko.

Thank you to the staff of Wausau Manor, Palliative Care and Hospice Services for all their support.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne Parish, Wausau, Wisconsin.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Terrence Nowinsky

Terrence Nowinsky

Terrence F. Nowinsky of Hatley passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Terry was born on Oct. 15, 1947, in Wausau, to Eloy and Amelia (nee Kluck) Nowinsky.

He graduated From D.C. Everest High School, and went on to graduate from North Dakota State University on a full football scholarship. He played as a proud defensive lineman, contributing to a win in the 1968 Pecan Bowl.

He proudly served in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged as a 1st lieutenant, Nov. 22, 1971.

Terry was united in marriage to Sandra Schulta on June 6, 1970, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild.

Terry worked as a manufacturing engineer at Drott/J.I. Case, and retired as a supervisor from Greenheck Fan. He later was co-owner and operator of GTM Inc., Hatley.

Terry loved to cook. His most celebrated foods were meatballs, meatloaf, Italian beef, and “unmercifully” whipped potatoes. He also liked to see if he could slip venison into his Italian beef, and wait to see if people would notice. He always liked to spoil the surprise before anyone came to the realization!

A great joy of his was to see people enjoy the food that he had created. Always reminding them that it was “absolutely delicious!!!”

Terry was very proud of his son’s and nephew’s football achievements. On many occasions, Terry would travel across states, in order to watch a game, which included any involvement by a family member.

He also enjoyed watching any football game on TV. On numerous occasions, the sound needed to be turned off, due to the “ignorance,” of the referees and TV announcers! The sound was usually replaced by his beloved Christmas music… even if the game was played in August!

Terry was a proud lifetime member of St. Florian’s Catholic Church in Hatley. He served on past parish councils, and also enjoyed teaching C.C.D. for many years.

He served as Commander of American Legion Post# 471 for many years, following in his father’s footsteps.

Terry will be remembered as a man with a giant smile, a giant wit, and a giant handshake (Ouch!), but mostly he will be remembered for his giant heart!

Terry is survived by his wife, Sandy Nowinsky; sons, Josh (Kate Kipp) Nowinsky, Matthew (Ann) Nowinsky, and Andrew Nowinsky; beloved granddaughters, Lydia, Daphnae, and Piper Nowinsky; brother, Timothy (Rosalie) Nowinsky; brothers-in-law, Edward Walkush, Tom Schulta, and Mike Fisher; sisters-in-law, Audrey Nowinsky, Margaret Nowinsky, Theresa Schulta, Janet Fisher, Marylee Schulta, and Mary Doll as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Eloy and Amelia Nowinsky; sister, Mary Walkush; brothers, John Nowinsky and Gregory Nowinsky; infant sister, Gerilynn Nowinsky and brother-in-law, Michael Schulta.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley, and will be available for viewing on Friday on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial, with military honors, will immediately follow the mass in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Carol Bernitt

Carol Bernitt

Carol Eileen Bernitt, 91, formerly of the town of Norrie, Marathon County, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Pride TLC Assisted Living Facility in Weston under the care of Ascension Hospice.

Carol was born on Jan. 10, 1929, to Emil and Olga (Haugen) Brown in Milwaukee. She was a 1947 graduate of Custer High. Upon graduation she was employed in Milwaukee and later followed her parents move to Elderon. She was a typist at Employers Mutual of Wausau.

On Aug. 23, 1951, she was united in marriage to Edward Kiedrowski. Edward was killed in the Korean War on June 15, 1952. They had a daughter Linda.

On August 19, 1955, she was joined in marriage to Arnold ‘Arnie’ Bernitt Sr. During their marriage of 51 years they were blessed with five children. Arnie preceded Carol in death on April 16, 2006.

Together they lived on the family dairy farm for 33 years. Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Eland, and was active in the Ladies Aid and Sunday school. She enjoyed many years in the Home Makers Club, Norrie Community Club, Woman’s bowling league, Canasta Birthday Club and 4-H. She loved traveling and snowmobiling with friends (the Norrie Gang) and visits to family. She enjoyed her grandkids and attending all of their events. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.

After Arnie’s death, she enjoyed being a foster grandparent at the Birnamwood Elementary.

Carol is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Stoltenberg of Waupaca, Arnold Bernitt Jr. of Eland, Greg (Debbie) Bernitt of Birnamwood, LuAnne (Bob) Steebs of Wittenberg, Mary (Richard) Ostrowski of Eland and Robert Bernitt of Eland; 16 grandchildren, Mikal (Katelyn) Stoltenberg, Kristin (Bruce) Doscher, Megan (Johnny) Bandt, Paige (Cody) Ciszewski, Logan (Marissa Van Patten) Bernitt, Peyton (Brad Becker) Bernitt, Ryan (Bill) Chadek, Brooke (Shane) Schmidt, Katy Bernitt, Julia (Steve) Kunst, Kayla (Joe Coxey) Steebs, Robyn (Matt) Krull, Heather (Eric) Matsche, Travis (Lydiah) Ostrowski, Brittany (Lou) Hughes and Olivia (Dan Haufschild) Bernitt; 25 great-grandchildren with two more on the way as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward; second husband, Arnie; two brothers, Kenneth Brown & Wayne Brown and a sister, Eleanor Bamke.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to have a small, immediate family only funeral service. Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The funeral service will be available for viewing on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home’s Facebook page following the service. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

Carol loved her family, her church and her home. The love of simple life she inherited from her mother Olga. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. She said her life may be quiet but it has been filled with much love and laughter.

Like this: Like Loading...