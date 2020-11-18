The cold weather can leave your skin worse for wear. And since your skin is your body’s largest organ, it’s important to take good care of it.

Keeping our skin healthy can be a challenge with the changing seasons. Winter is a common time for patients to develop various rashes, many of them triggered by increased dryness.

November is National Healthy Skin Month, and it’s an opportunity to learn what it takes to keep your skin healthy, as well as understand how to treat and prevent common skin problems. At some point in our lives, we all have trouble with our skin.

Tips and tricks for maintaining healthy skin:

Wash your face every day and after exercising. Use a gentle cleanser and lukewarm water.

Moisturize daily. Apply lotion or cream while your skin is still damp from bathing to lock in moisture.

Protect your skin. Seek shade, wear protective clothing and use broad-spectrum, SPF 30 or higher sunscreen, even in the winter.

Determine your skin type. Do you have oily, dry, combination, normal or sensitive skin? Choose the best skin care products tailored to your skin type.

Examine your skin. Look for new or unusual spots, as well as anything changing, itching or bleeding.

Prevent blisters or corns. Make sure your shoes fit properly. Wear nylon or moisture-wicking socks and keep your toenails trimmed.

Staying on top of your skin care habits can help prevent bothersome flare-ups of rashes or other problems. These habits can help you cope with the change of the seasons and handle the cold winter months.

Dr. Agnieszka Thompson is a dermatologist for Aspirus.

