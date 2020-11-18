By Shereen Siewert

President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence on Wednesday filed a petition with the Wisconsin Elections Commission for a partial recount in the state, which will be ordered on Thursday.

The request calls for all of Milwaukee and Dane County ballots to be counted, said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. The petition was filed in person at the WEC office on Wednesday morning.

The Trump campaign will foot the bill for the recount and wired $3 million to the WEC on Tuesday to prepay expenses.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the WEC will hold a special meeting to discuss details of the recount and review supplements to the recount manual that now includes public health guidance.

Then on Thursday, the Commission Chair will officially issue the order starting the 13-day recount clock. Thursday is also the first day that recount boards can meet.

County boards of canvassers must convene no later than 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 and the recount must be completed and filed with the WEC by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks,” Wolfe said. “We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates.”

Complete information about Wisconsin’s recount laws and procedures is available here: https://elections.wi.gov/elections-voting/recount.

