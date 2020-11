The Marathon County Veterans Service Office distributed more than 200 health and resource bags to local veterans during a contactless drive event Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at the Veterans Service Office in Wausau.

Bags included a face mask, hand sanitizer, repair kits for glasses, a stress ball and toiletries.

United Healthcare, event sponsor, also provided $500 checks to Patriot K9s, Man of Honor and Patriots for Warriors, who, in turn, provide valuable services to Marathon County veterans.

