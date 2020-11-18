

Ernest Huland

Ernest Alfred Huland, 82, was born Jan. 6, 1938, in Evansville, Illinois.

Ernest’s parents were Elizabeth and Alfred Huland, from Wausau, Wisconsin, and originally from Germany.

Ernest was an energetic conversationalist, an avid reader of history and religious books, and did volunteering on church issues. He graduated from Greenville High School in Illinois, served in the U.S. Navy and went on to earn a B.S. degree from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He taught German and English in both Tomahawk, Wisconsin, and at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield, Wisconsin. He went on to be director of education in Wausau Insurance Co. Later in life, he served as a CNA in in Wausau, Rhineland and Hudson, Wisconsin.

Ernest is survived by Bonita Huland; sisters Grace Maubach (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Esther Lloyd (Atlanta, Georgia). Three children, Michele Howard (Bristow, Virginia); Matthew Huland (Columbus, Ohio) and David Huland (Woodbridge, Virginia). Cousins Dr. Charles Heuss (Antigo, Wisconsin); Dr. Eric Neumeyer (Tomahawk, Wisconsin); Dr. John Neumeyer, deceased; Charlotte Abadeer (Wausau, Wisconsin); Trudy Fafashea (Toronto, California). A memorial service will be held at O’Connells Funeral Home Chapel in Hudson, Wisconsin, followed by a burial in Fort Snelling in St. Paul.

Peter “Larry” Lombardo

Peter Larry Lombardo, 79, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Larry’s life of dedication to his faith, family, friends and work may be over here on Earth, but his love and commitment will live on in those he touched.

Larry was born on Sept. 24, 1941, in Ironwood, Michigan, to the late Peter and Frieda Lombardo. His stories of growing up in Hurley have been heard by many and brought him such pleasure to tell! After graduating in 1959 from JE Murphy High School in Hurley, Wisconsin, Larry served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963 aboard the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier and for over 20 years as the Staff Sgt. of the 312th Engineering Co. in Hurley.

On April 16, 1966, Larry married Rosalind Gattie (deceased Dec. 5, 1995). They lived and raised their two sons Tim and Scott in Ironwood, Michigan, where Larry was a foreman at White Pine Copper Mine. During that time Larry was dedicated to his community, serving on the School Board from 1982-1986 and coaching the Polar Bear hockey team in the 70s-80s. He received the Man of the Year award for the city of Ironwood.

In 1984, Larry and Rosalind moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, where Larry began a 30-year dedication to his job as supervisor and then project manager for Apogee at its Linetec facility. Many of his closest friends were made there and remained so until the time of his passing.

On May 3, 1997, Larry married Wendy (Gering) West. He was not only one of the most dedicated husbands, but was the most supportive stepdad to Wendy’s four children.

Throughout the past 20 years Larry’s commitment to his faith was of upmost importance. He served his Lord through teaching various youth classes at Highland Community and St. Andrew’s churches, actively participating in the Gideons, and attending his men’s bible study groups. He took great enjoyment in working with Franklin Gering to eventually become the chaplain of the Wisconsin Woodchucks, during which time he had the opportunity to share the Gospel with hundreds of young baseball players. He was awarded the Team Chaplain Appreciation Award on June 23rd, 2019.

While Larry was dedicated to reaching out to those young ball players, his love of golf from his Tuesday night men’s league, to golfing with his family, to his spring trips to Myrtle Beach with his friends brought him such enjoyment as well. He was also a longtime Packer Fan since the 1960s.

Larry will be greatly missed by his survivors including his wife Wendy, his two son’s Tim (Holly) Lombardo and Scott Lombardo (Donna Heil), his stepchildren Sarah (Stacey) Barnett, Bekah (Ryan) Kalita, Alex (Jillian) West and Hannah (Bobby) Smith, two brothers Jim (Jean) Lombardo and Skip (LouAnn) Lombardo, sister-in-law Beverly Lombardo and grandchildren: Joel (Andrea), Katherine, Abigail, Emily, Drew, Ben, Alex, Aiden, Elizabeth, Adalyn, Owen, Joe, Miles, Jaxon, Jaymus and one great grandson, Rocco. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Rosalind, and his brother Ronald Lombardo. He will also be missed by many other family members, nieces, nephews, friends and his Saturday morning breakfast pals of 23 years, Diane Tollefson and Jim Jerz.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Ivan Schaller, Dr. Marie Tomasi and Dr. Adedayo Onitillo, as well as the caring nurses in the Marshfield Clinic Oncology office for all of their kindness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of Larry’s life will be postponed until spring to allow for a celebration that is fitting of his life.

Gloria Burgoyne

Gloria J. Burgoyne, 77, of Hatley died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side after a year long battle with cancer.

Gloria was born on Nov. 26, 1942, to the late Marvin and Ida (Schultz) Laabs. She married Andrew Burgoyne on Aug. 24, 1963, he survives.

Gloria graduated from Wausau High School in 1961.

Gloria and Andrew, owned and operated Birch Gardens in Schofield for over 30 years. They started with spring bedding plants and then added a floral business. Gloria and Andrew made sure their daughters had the biggest and best flower arrangements and bouquets for their weddings. After retirement, Gloria and her husband moved to Hatley and opened a small greenhouse, Burgey’s Bloomers, and sold spring bedding for over 10 years. While her daughters were in Brownies and Girl Scouts, Gloria became known as the “Cookie Lady” due to storage of cookies she kept in her garage. Over the years, Gloria enjoyed traveling and camping with Andrew and her girls, going to the casino, bowling for over 25 years at Coral Lanes including many tournaments with friends, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, setting puzzles, and loved completing a good crossword puzzle.

Besides her husband, Gloria is survived by; her children, Kim (Jeff) Plautz, and Kelly (Jim) Dalbec; seven grandchildren Cory (Jessica) Laffin, Curtis Laffin, Tara (Jake) Burt, Jared (Sydney) Plautz, Amber (Jeremy Wheat) Plautz, Melody (Brian) Zyck, and Crystal Dalbec; and six great-grandchildren Kaden, Alyssa, Jace, Ariana, Jazelle, and Treyvon; one sister Carol (Warren) Reetz. Besides her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by, her brother, Lloyd Laabs and his wife Donna, as well as a niece, Lisa Kaucic.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St., Rothschild, WI, 54474. Rev. Joseph Albert will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service, all at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial at gate of heaven will follow the service. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Anne Flahive

Anne Marie Flahive, 64, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on Nov. 15 after a long battle with cancer. Anne was diagnosed in 2005 and fought daily to live her best life.

Anne was born Sept. 24, 1956, to Victor and Janice (Ruff) Robertson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She loved her childhood with her brothers, Jim and Mike Robertson, and sister, Cheri (Robertson) Leith. She attended Regis High School and graduated in 1975.

Anne moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, with the love of her life Kevin Flahive. She and Kevin had three children, Matthew (Taylor) Flahive, Meghan (Brian) Buckman, and MacKenzie (Scott) Swanson. Anne and Kevin quickly established an extended family of close knit friends in Wausau, as well as established lifelong careers. Anne had a variety of careers before dedicating over 20 years to the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin. Anne loved many, and was loved by all that she met along her professional journey.

Those who knew Anne were quickly drawn to her spirit. She had a gift of seeing the best in all things and comforting all as she fought through her cancer journey. Anne loved many things in life including, traveling, camping, crocheting, shopping, music, sunny days, and, most importantly, her grandchildren.

Anne was blessed to have had time with all seven of her grandchildren, Harrison, Dynie Mae, Lennox, Leo, Della Anne, Fiona Rae, and Beau. Whether it was reading, singing, or snuggling she took each moment with them as a gift.

Anne was predeceased by her parents, and brother Jim. She will be missed dearly by her husband; Kevin, their children, grandchildren; sister Cheri (Tim) Leith; brother Mike (Caroline) Robertson, and many other family and friends.

Anne’s family will host a celebration of life, Anne’s request, in the summer of 2021 when the weather is warm and a larger gathering can be had. We ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Anne’s name to the UW Cancer Center.

Anne’s family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, family, and friends who endured this journey with her.

Ellsworth Borchardt

Ellsworth C. Borchardt passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital at the age of 86.

Ellsworth was born in Wausau on Aug. 29, 1934, son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Reichert) Borchardt.

Ellsworth is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Clara (Dierking) Borchardt. Loving father of Deborah Bongey, Douglas (Sandra) Borchardt, Dennis Borchardt, Duane Borchardt, Denise (John) Stime. Proud grandfather of 15 grand-children and 16 great grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Cassandra Gibbs

Cassandra Lynn Gibbs, 31, of Wausau, Wisconsin, formerly of Ironwood, Michigan, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 15, 2020, with her significant other Lawrence Brozzo by her side.

She was born on May 31, 1989, in Ironwood, Michigan. She is the daughter of Cynthia Gibbs and Jeff Erickson. She graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in 2009.

Cassie enjoyed and loved many things in life, including arts and crafts, cooking, camping, karaoke and various other interests. She loved going to and participating in Renaissance fairs with Lawrence. Her biggest passion was taking care of her “littles” as she called the children she took care of throughout her life. She was a mentor and mediator to family and friends whenever she was needed. And her creative spirit knew no bounds.

She is survived by her soulmate Lawrence Brozzo. Her parents Cynthia Gibbs and Jeff Erickson. Her mother-in-law Christine Popko. Her sister Miranda Hall and special nephews Maverick & Jackson. Her brother Zackary Hall. Her sisters: Amanda Kravetz and family, Aleda Kitzman and family, Amaela Kravetz and family, Brandi Brozzo and family, Her brothers Steven Brozzo and family, Kristian Popko. And her half brother Dusty Barland. Her maternal grandparents Thomas and Deborah Roberts. A grandmother Laura Niemi. Her Aunt Dawn Roberts (Uncle John Hearns), Her Aunt Laura (Tim) Smith, Her Uncle Thomas (Christina) Roberts. Numerous other aunts and uncles too. As well as her numerous cousins that loved her dearly. And her “littles” Garrett, Hailey, Jacob and Laura. Also many close friends that called our Cassie family.

She is preceded in death by her maternal great grandmother Bertha Thompson. A grandfather Kaarlo Niemi, and father-in-law Joseph Brozzo.

Cassandra was a special kind of angel that touched so many hearts and lives. We all loved her and will miss her dearly.

