By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Muskego (8) 8-0 80 1 2. Menomonee Falls 8-0 67 3 3. Franklin 5-1 63 2 4. Whitefish Bay 6-0 59 4 5. Mukwonago 6-2 43 7 (tie) Kaukauna 6-1 43 5 7. Union Grove 4-0 22 8 8. Baraboo 7-1 21 10 9. Waukesha West 5-2 16 NR 10. West De Pere 4-1 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Kenosha Bradford 6. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Oak Creek 3. Germantown 2. Menomonie 1. Wauwatosa West 1.

Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Appleton Xavier (7) 7-1 79 1 2. Lakeside Lutheran (1) 6-0 72 2 3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6-2 56 5 4. Lake Country Lutheran 7-2 53 3 5. Amherst 8-1 50 6 6. Lake Mills 6-2 32 10 7. Wrightstown 6-1 31 9 8. Greendale Martin Luther 6-2 25 4 9. Freedom 6-2 21 NR 10. Grafton 5-2 13 7

Others receiving votes: Maple Northwestern 3. Marshall 3. Luxemburg-Casco 2.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Edgar (7) 8-0 79 1 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 8-0 65 2 3. Eau Claire Regis (1) 5-0 63 3 4. Mineral Point 6-0 56 4 5. Iola-Scandinavia 8-0 51 5 6. Cumberland 8-0 42 6 7. Racine Lutheran 6-1 26 8 8. Colby 5-1 25 7 9. Brillion 7-0 16 10 10. Reedsville 8-1 6 NR (tie) Spring Valley 8-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Highland 4. Hurley 1.

Like this: Like Loading...