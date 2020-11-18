Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Muskego (8)
|8-0
|80
|1
|2. Menomonee Falls
|8-0
|67
|3
|3. Franklin
|5-1
|63
|2
|4. Whitefish Bay
|6-0
|59
|4
|5. Mukwonago
|6-2
|43
|7
|(tie) Kaukauna
|6-1
|43
|5
|7. Union Grove
|4-0
|22
|8
|8. Baraboo
|7-1
|21
|10
|9. Waukesha West
|5-2
|16
|NR
|10. West De Pere
|4-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kenosha Bradford 6. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Oak Creek 3. Germantown 2. Menomonie 1. Wauwatosa West 1.
Medium Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Appleton Xavier (7)
|7-1
|79
|1
|2. Lakeside Lutheran (1)
|6-0
|72
|2
|3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|6-2
|56
|5
|4. Lake Country Lutheran
|7-2
|53
|3
|5. Amherst
|8-1
|50
|6
|6. Lake Mills
|6-2
|32
|10
|7. Wrightstown
|6-1
|31
|9
|8. Greendale Martin Luther
|6-2
|25
|4
|9. Freedom
|6-2
|21
|NR
|10. Grafton
|5-2
|13
|7
Others receiving votes: Maple Northwestern 3. Marshall 3. Luxemburg-Casco 2.
Small Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Edgar (7)
|8-0
|79
|1
|2. Oshkosh Lourdes
|8-0
|65
|2
|3. Eau Claire Regis (1)
|5-0
|63
|3
|4. Mineral Point
|6-0
|56
|4
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|8-0
|51
|5
|6. Cumberland
|8-0
|42
|6
|7. Racine Lutheran
|6-1
|26
|8
|8. Colby
|5-1
|25
|7
|9. Brillion
|7-0
|16
|10
|10. Reedsville
|8-1
|6
|NR
|(tie) Spring Valley
|8-0
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Highland 4. Hurley 1.