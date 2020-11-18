By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Muskego (8)8-0801
2. Menomonee Falls8-0673
3. Franklin5-1632
4. Whitefish Bay6-0594
5. Mukwonago6-2437
(tie) Kaukauna6-1435
7. Union Grove4-0228
8. Baraboo7-12110
9. Waukesha West5-216NR
10. West De Pere4-19NR

Others receiving votes: Kenosha Bradford 6. Hartland Arrowhead 4. Oak Creek 3. Germantown 2. Menomonie 1. Wauwatosa West 1.

Medium Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Appleton Xavier (7)7-1791
2. Lakeside Lutheran (1)6-0722
3. Waukesha Catholic Memorial6-2565
4. Lake Country Lutheran7-2533
5. Amherst8-1506
6. Lake Mills6-23210
7. Wrightstown6-1319
8. Greendale Martin Luther6-2254
9. Freedom6-221NR
10. Grafton5-2137

Others receiving votes: Maple Northwestern 3. Marshall 3. Luxemburg-Casco 2.

Small Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Edgar (7)8-0791
2. Oshkosh Lourdes8-0652
3. Eau Claire Regis (1)5-0633
4. Mineral Point6-0564
5. Iola-Scandinavia8-0515
6. Cumberland8-0426
7. Racine Lutheran6-1268
8. Colby5-1257
9. Brillion7-01610
10. Reedsville8-16NR
(tie) Spring Valley8-06NR

Others receiving votes: Highland 4. Hurley 1.