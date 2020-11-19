By Darren Siewert
On Wednesday, November 18th, 104 area veterans were provided 404 meals.
These are veterans who need to remain in a safe environment, in their homes. The event was organized by the Wausau American Legion Post 10 and the meals were prepared by Bunkers/ Tribute Golf Course.
Post 10 volunteers, Bunkers and their staff, along with the financial
donors made this possible.
25 volunteer drivers started delivering complete turkey dinners to each family at 3:30pm.
A special thanks to Acacia Philanthropy, Masonic Forest Lodge 130, American Legion Post 10, Bunkers/ Tribute Golf Course along with other donors and volunteers who made this event possible.
Thanks to Mike Heilmann for the photos.