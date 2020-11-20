WAUSAU – Marathon County residents can pick up free food for a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 23 through Nov. 25 at The Salvation Army in Wausau.

The food will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at 202 Callon St.

The food will be available on a walk-through basis. Customers will enter the front door on Callon Street, stay socially distanced and wear a mask and gloves while selecting and boxing food they need to feed their family. Patrons will exit out the back door of the building.

No pre-qualifications or income verification is required. The give-away is made possible by a Wausau East High School food drive and through donations by private and corporate donors.

“We hope that people receiving these food items receive the message that their community members care about them and want them to feel loved and supported during these tough times,” said Major Paul Logan, Wausau Salvation Army corps officer.

The Salvation Army food programs will be closed Nov. 26 and 27. Operations will resume on Nov. 30 with free bread and produce pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., free carry-out lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and food pantry service from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shelter will be open 24/7, however.

People in need of shelter should call 715-845-6583.

