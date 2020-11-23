A Marathon County Task Force continues to seek public input on the size of the Marathon County Board.

Based on the results of the task force’s research, it has developed three options to be presented to the public for feedback. Reduce the size of the board to 27 members; reduce the size to 32 members; or maintain the present size of the board at 38 members.

Residents can submit their feedback by voicemail at 715-261-1444 or by email at cpz@co.marathon.wi.us. They also can visit www.co.marathon.wi.us to give comments. Written comments can be sent to Conservation, Planning and Zoning, 210 River Drive, Wausau, 54403. The comment period will be available through Nov. 27.

Though previous efforts to reduce the size of the board have failed, in December 2019, the Marathon County Board created the Task Force to determine the optimal number of Marathon County Supervisory Districts. The Task Force was asked to consider the expected impact of the proposed board size on:

The ability to attract qualified candidates and to foster competitive elections. The efficient functioning of county governance. The cost of county government.

The final decision on the size of the board will be made in February and any change will impact districts in the 2022 election cycle.

