A town of Scott family became victims of a scam this past week when a caller told them they had won the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. The victims were instructed to send money to cover taxes and other fees to addresses in New York. Once again you are reminded that any lottery that demands fees or taxes up front is a scam. On Saturday, a town of Merrill woman became the victim of a scam when she started receiving text messages from someone she thought was a part of her church. The thief told the woman he needed to help some parish members who were sick in the hospital and asked her to go get some Apple gift cards. That money was gone by the time deputies checked with Apple.

Two people were taken into custody after deputies served a search warrant Friday morning in the town of Merrill. As a result of the search, a 27-year-old Merrill woman was brought to the Lincoln County Jail and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug dwelling. A 22-year-old Merrill man was arrested on identical charges, along with a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation.

A 22-year-old Lac Du Flambeau man was arrested on Thursday evening after a traffic stop in the town of Bradley. During a traffic stop a deputy observed methamphetamine within the vehicle. A search revealed three grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

Deputies, along with agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Department of Criminal Investigations, took a 40-year-old man into custody Thursday afternoon after receiving information he was involved with the manufacturing / distribution of child pornography. The man, with ties to both Kenosha County and Merrill was arrested on two felony charges of possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation. At a bond hearing on Friday, a Lincoln County Judge set a $250,000 cash bond.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oneida and Marathon county deputies, worked together early Saturday morning to take a wanted Wausau man into custody. Marathon County deputies reported just before 3 a.m. they were pursuing a vehicle northbound on Highway 51. Deputies from Lincoln County joined in the pursuit which continued north into the Tomahawk area. The suspect was able to avoid several sets of tire deflation devices and was eventually stopped on Highway A near Villa Road east of Tomahawk. The man was armed with a knife and refused to comply with commands. Crisis negotiators attempted to resolve the standoff. After over an hour, the Lincoln County Special Response Team went to the scene. A deputy specially trained in the use of less lethal weapons was able to deploy chemical munitions into the car allowing deputies to extricate the suspect. The suspect, who was wanted for violating the terms of his probation, along with child enticement and possession of child pornography, was turned over to Marathon County deputies after his arrest.

The Recreation Deputy made contact with several hunters this weekend who were violating county and state rules regarding ATV, land use and baiting. His contacts included citations or warnings for: operating off-road vehicles on closed roads or beyond allowed areas on county lands. The most common issue found on county land was the use of permanent or unmarked tree stands or blinds, and the cutting of forestry product, such as tree limbs, to create shooting lanes. Many hunters were also found hunting over bait, such as corn. Information on those hunters was turned over to the DNR. A Gleason man was found to be in possession of a firearm as he hunted on county land off Horn Lake Road; a check showed he is a convicted felon.

Fourteen people reported striking deer this past week. All but three of those crashes occurred before the start of the nine-day gun deer season.

