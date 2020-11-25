

MARSHFIELD – Aspirus will open a new primary care clinic on Dec. 1 in Marshfield.

Located in Founder’s Square in downtown Marshfield, the 2,500 square-foot clinic will initially include four exam rooms that will be used to provide care for patients of all ages. Physician assistants Laura Burns and Katelyn Frankwick, natives of Mosinee and Auburndale, respectively, will provide care at the new location, 146 N. Central Ave.

“We have a growing number of patients who travel from the Marshfield area to seek care at Aspirus locations,” said Matt Brewer, vice president of operations and chief nursing officer of Aspirus Medical Group. “By establishing a clinic in Marshfield, we can offer additional access to primary care services in another community within our expanding service area and eliminate the need to travel for those who are seeking our care.”

Laura Burns

Burns earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree from Des Moines University and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Prior to joining Aspirus, she specialized as a physician assistant in gastroenterology for 10 years.

Katelyn Frankwick

Frankwick earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Prior to joining the Aspirus Clinic – Marshfield, she cared for patients at Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic.

