WAUSAU – The YMCA is taking its annual Thanksgiving workout virtual.

You can get moving Thanksgiving morning with the Virtual Zumba Turkey Jam. Five zumba instructors will lead you through 75 minutes of calorie-blasting dance fitness. Routines are set to Latin music, and are appropriate for any fitness level.

The Y will accept freewill donations for the class entry. Proceeds will benefit the 2021 Community Partners Campaign, as the community recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to ensure that no one is denied access to the YMCA’s programs or facilities because of inability to pay.

If you go

Location: Zoom class (Visit https://www.woodsonymca.com/events/virtual-zumba-turkey-jam)

Time: 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Suggested goodwill offering: $5

