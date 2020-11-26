MADISON – Join Wisconsin Public Radio Thanksgiving Day for an audio feast of heartwarming stories, music and, of course, expert advice on preparing your holiday meal.

Francis Lam, host of “The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential.” Photo courtesy APM.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network with “The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential.” Host Francis Lam welcomes Samin Nosrat, Jacques Pépin, Michael Solomonov and other special guests to help Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers and dinner guests alike make the best of what will be a different kind of holiday for many in 2020. Some outstanding radio documentaries round out special programming on The Ideas Network on “The Best of The Best: The 2020 Third Coast Festival Broadcast” at 1 p.m.

NPR News & Music stations begin its Thanksgiving Day programming with highlights from the Wisconsin School Music Association Honors Concerts at 10 a.m. Hosted by Stephanie Elkins, these performances showcase student musicians from across the state. At noon, Norman Gilliland welcomes Trevor Stephenson and a quartet of vocalists for “An American Songbook,” performing songs by Scott Joplin, Stephen Foster, Charles Ives and more. At 1 p.m. John Birge hosts “Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude.” “Giving Thanks” brings music and stories together for thoughtful reflection on the meaning of the holiday. A complete schedule is available at wpr.org/holidays.

