By Shereen Siewert

Multiple crews were called Friday to a dairy farm in the town of Hamburg after a woman became pinned between farming machinery and a guard rail.

Rescue workers from several nearby communities responded to the farm, on County Hwy. A, just before noon on Friday and a medical helicopter was almost immediately called to the scene.

Crews successfully extricated the woman about 15 minutes after arrival with a helicopter en route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

