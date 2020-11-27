WAUSAU – At 10 a.m. today, Nov. 27, Wisconsin Public Radio “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes three regional singer-songwriters to share music and conversation and their thoughts on gratitude and celebration – even in these challenging times.

Paco Fralick, an award-winning Ojibwe singer-songwriter from Rhinelander, will share new songs from his upcoming album, which is currently in production. Fralick’s awards include Native American Music Awards “Song of the Year” and the Global Music Awards “Best in Show.”

Stevens Point’s Adam Greuel of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades will reflect on a busy year in quarantine. His recent projects include two solo albums, plus this week’s release of “Miles In Blue” with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and “Unthawed” with Manitowoc Minute comedian Charlie Berens.

Ariane Lydon, who has spent more than two decades touring the U.S. and Canada, will bring her angelic voice and masterful instrumentation to the program while sharing her own personal perspective on the meaning of home and Thanksgiving.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

