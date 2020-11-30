By Shereen Siewert

Police are investigating the death of a 49-year-old man whose body was discovered Monday in a Junction City ditch, according to a news release.

The Portage County Communications Center took a 911 call at about 12:13 p.m. Monday reporting the discovery along West First Street, about 150 feet east of Church Avenue.

The body has been identified as a Junction City man, but police are not yet releasing the man’s name. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department and Medical Examiner’s office are investigating the death.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said more information will be released when available.



