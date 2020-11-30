A vehicle fire, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, violating a restraining order, resisting arrest and drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 30.

Town of Pine River firefighters and a deputy responded to a vehicle fire on Wednesday afternoon just after noon on Center Road. When a deputy arrived on the scene he found the front of a Ford pickup engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to control the fire with minimal damage to a nearby building. The truck was a total loss.

A 24-year-old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of disorderly conduct, bail jumping, knowingly violating a restraining order and resisting arrest after deputies responded to an open line 911 call in the town of Corning.

A 40-year-old Arizona man was cited for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Thursday evening after deputies stopped to check on a stalled motorist in the town of Schley on Highway 17 at Lecks Lane at 9:30 p.m.

Two Rhinelander residents were transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital after a single vehicle crash Saturday night in the town of Harrison on Highway 17 at Theis Road at 11:51 p.m. The driver told the deputy she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway and struck a tree.

Six people reported striking deer this past week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

