A live radio auction featuring local gift certificates, coupons, household goods, art, books and more will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, to support University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s WWSP-90FM radio station.

Radiothon 2020 starts at 9 a.m., with four packages auctioned off each hour over the 90FM airwaves until 7 p.m. Listeners bid on the packages, donated by Stevens Point businesses and community members. Listen for the package you want, then call in and name your price. On-air personalities will inform everyone on the current bid of each package. After the package closes, the bidder can pick it up with contactless delivery outside the Communication Arts Center.

Last year, the 90FM student organization raised more than $8,000 during the auction, making it the most money raised in Radiothon history. The executive staff hopes to break the record again.

WWSP-90FM would like to thank all donors for their ongoing and overwhelming support through the COVID-19 pandemic. With low student involvement during the fall 2020 semester, community support keeps the music alive.

The largest college-run radio station in the Midwest, WWSP-90FM is UW-Stevens Point’s largest organization with more than one hundred volunteers and seven executive staff positions. Students receive hands-on broadcasting experience developing on-air personality skills, audio editing and marketing experience through college radio. Events like Radiothon make all this possible.

Find more information about Radiothon 2020 at https://90fm.org/ or the WWSP-90FM Facebook page.

