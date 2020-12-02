KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Kenosha County Tuesday afternoon.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the accident happened on Highway 31 in the Village of Sommers.

The driver of a crossover SUV and a passenger in a car were taken to local hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital for serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Deputies investigating the crash say the car was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and struck the SUV that was attempting to turn off the highway.

The passenger who died is identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Sander of Kenosha. The SUV driver who died is 59-year-old Timothy Warden of Kenosha, the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

