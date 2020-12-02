Marshfield Clinic Health System will offer free flu vaccine clinics for adults age 19 and older in December at its medical offices throughout central and western Wisconsin.

Adults who qualify for this vaccine program do not need to show proof of insurance. Flu vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations and dates:

Marshfield Clinic Wausau Center – Main Entrance

2727 Plaza Drive, Wausau

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Marshfield Clinic Lake Hallie Center

112961 27th Ave., Chippewa Falls

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Marshfield Clinic Rice Lake Center

1700 West Stout St., Rice Lake

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13

Marshfield Clinic Stratford Center

212800 Stainless Ave., Stratford,

5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8

Marshfield Clinic Colby/Abbotsford Center

111 Dehne Drive, Colby

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Marshfield Clinic Neillsville Center

216 Sunset Place, Neillsville

5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, and 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10

No appointment is needed at any of these flu clinics; walk-ins only.

Flu vaccinations are strongly recommended this season, particularly with the continued COVID-19 pandemic. The body needs at least two weeks to develop an immune response. Flu season ranges from December to February.

Continuing to wear a mask, washing hands frequently, sneezing into your arm, and staying home when you are sick are important to halt the spread of both COVID-19 and influenza.

The clinic also may be participating in community events or extend hours specifically for flu shot clinics. Those dates and times, along with other flu resources, can be found at www.marshfieldclinic.org/flu.

