Medford boys shuffle past Everest 73-63

Medford cut loose and bucked past D.C. Everest 73-63 on December 1 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

The Raiders kept a 73-63 intermission margin at the Evergreens’ expense.

Medford moved in front of Schofield D C Everest 40-27 to begin the second half.

Too close for comfort, Auburndale strains past Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 58-55

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Auburndale to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 58-55 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Auburndale broke in front at the beginning of the fourth half with a 52-51 lead over the Royals.

The Royals came from behind to grab the advantage 41-40 at intermission over Auburndale

The Royals authored a promising start, taking advantage of Auburndale 24-23 at the end of the first half.

Marshfield Columbus Catholic rolls like thunder over Granton 57-14

Marshfield Columbus Catholic showered the scoreboard with points to drown Granton 57-14 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 1.

Everest girls find their footing in victory over Wausau East 66-42

D.C. Everest unleashed a hurricane force on Wausau East during a convincing 66-42 blowout in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 1.

Mosinee drums Wausau East 70-35

Mosinee raced away to an easy win, leaving Wausau East well behind in this 70-35 blowout in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 1.

Mosinee’s shooting took charge to a 70-35 lead over the Lumberjacks at the intermission.

Mosinee opened with a 28-16 advantage over the Lumberjacks through the first half.

Wausau West rides the rough off Minocqua Lakeland 59-42

Wausau West collected a 59-42 victory over Minocqua Lakeland in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 1.

Mosinee girls knock out victory on Antigo 44-25

Mosinee charged Antigo and collected a 44-25 victory at Antigo High on December 1 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Mosinee’s shooting breathed fire to a 36-20 lead over Antigo at the half.

Mosinee moved in front of the Red Robins 26-13 to begin the second half.

Edgar girls gallop past Stratford 52-41

Edgar collected a 52-41 victory over Stratford in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The Wildcats’ shooting moved to a 52-41 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The Wildcats moved in front of the Tigers 22-18 to begin the second half.

