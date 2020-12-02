

David Hanson

David Lee Hanson, 85, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 28, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

David was born on May 30, 1935, in Dolliver, Iowa, son of the late Andros and Sylvia (Heggen) Hanson. David attended Gruver High School in Iowa, graduating with the class of 1953. He attended Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and graduated from the Minnesota School of Business with a degree in court reporting. On May 28, 1960, David married Delores Elaine (DeHoogh) Hanson in Marion, South Dakota. Dave and Delores celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in May 2020. David was employed by the state of Wisconsin as a court reporter in Marathon County, Wisconsin, for 33 years prior to his retirement in 1998. He was privileged to work for Judge Ronald Keberle, Judge Joseph Kucirek, Judge Daniel LaRoque, Justice Anne Walsh Bradley and Judge Vincent Howard. David was an active member of New Hope Community Church, serving as an elder in the church for many years.

David enjoyed woodworking in his shop at home and playing and coaching softball. He attended many of his grandchildren’s events, including football, basketball, baseball games, cross country meets and a variety of concerts. David was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. David had an outgoing personality and was a friend to anyone whom he came across. David loved to volunteer his time to help others and spent many hours helping others with painting, home repair and construction projects. After their retirement, Dave and Delores spent the winter months together for 15 years volunteering at Wycliff Bible Translators and Campus Crusade for Christ in Orlando, Florida. David and Delores shared a deep faith in their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the family finds peace and hope that David is eternally with Jesus in heaven. David and Delores hosted their children and grandchildren in Florida many times and enjoyed those visits as a family. David and Delores enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and friends.

David is survived by his wife, Delores, and sons, Jon (Beth) and their children – Matthew (Caroline) and Marissa and Steve (Lisa) and their children – Isaac, Lucas (Katelyn), Jordanne and Caleb. David is also survived by his brother Phillip (Sharon), his sister in laws (Kathryn, Verna and Cheryl), his brother and sister in law (Art and Doris DeHoogh) and many neices and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents (Andros and Sylvia Hanson) and Delores’s parents (Theodore and Tetta DeHoogh) and his brothers and sisters – Marvin Hanson (Peggy), Norris Hanson, Joseph Hanson, Marilyn (Paul) Hagen, Romain Hanson and Phyllis (Ron) Book.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community, Aspirus Hospice Services, Aspirus Dialysis Center and Pastor Tony Lombardo from New Hope Community Church.

David’s funeral service will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service held at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel. Pastor Roger Voskuil will officiate. Internment will be in Forestville Cemetery in Ringle, Wisconsin. David’s service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard Funeral Home’s website. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New Hope Community Church in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Robert Mielke

Robert W. Mielke passed peacefully at home after a long illness, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He was surrounded by family and his beloved wife, Marilyn.

Bob was courageous and maintained his sense of humor until the end. He never missed an opportunity to give someone a good-natured teasing, and we miss this already.



Bob was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, on Sept. 13, 1941, to Helen (née Rheinschmidt) and Robert Mielke. He graduated from Mosinee High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Germany.



After returning to the states, he built a successful career in sales. He sold a variety of products including tires, cars and well drilling equipment. He eventually owned his own company and traveled throughout the US as a consultant for Boart Longyear. Bob was very active in the Elks Club and served in leadership roles.



Bob married Marilyn Miller (née Holbrook) in 1986, and together they enjoyed many good years of camping and travel. They especially loved spending time in warm Gulf Shores, Alabama.



They dedicated much time to volunteer service, giving back to others. Bob enjoyed collecting pop tops for the Ronald McDonald house and made many large donations to support them. Together they served as medical volunteers in Lakeland, Florida.



He is survived by his loving wife Marilyn, five stepchildren and eight grandchildren who loved him as “Grampa Bob.” He is also survived by his brother, Tom (Linda) Mielke, their four children and six grandchildren. Bob is preceded in death by his brother, Terry and parents, Helen and Robert.



Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will not be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life in the future when everyone can stay healthy.

Bob’s family gratefully thanks Interim Hospice, especially Carissa and Tim.

Tyler Pecha

On Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, Tyler J Pecha, a loving son and sibling, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34.

Tyler was born on Nov. 1, 1986, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Ron and Judi Pecha. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He had a passion for literature and the outdoors, with many of his favorite authors writing about the beauty of the natural world and the serenity found within it. He had a love for the Packers and Brewers, and many other athletes that were societal leaders in and out of their respective sports. Tyler was known for his kind, gentle and deeply loving personality and his deeply compassionate embraces.

Tyler is survived by his mother and father, Judith and Ronald, his brother, Ryan and his significant other Chelsey Kilty, his grandmother Mary, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his many friends, whom he loved dearly.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. A video of the service will be available for public viewing on Friday, Dec. 4, at www.brainardfuneral.com. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tyler’s name can be directed to the Wausau Warming Center or the Wausau Women’s Community, Inc. He had a strong belief in helping others and empowering women and we would like that legacy to live on.

Betty Kislow

Betty Jean (Foster) Kislow, 78, passed from this life to the next, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, after a valiant fight with COVID-19.

Betty lit up every room and was loved by everyone she ever met. Most referred to her as “Ma” when they would see her. She enjoyed being with her family the most, but also loved a good garage sale and taking her chances at the casino! Some people think they have the best mom; but our family knows we truly DID have the best mom, sister, grandma, and great-grandma that ever existed. It was impossible not to like her. Her loss has left a large hole in all of our hearts.

Betty is survived by her children, Michael (Lori) Garner, Peggy (Todd) Wold, Rebecca (Mike) Klitzka, Laurie Cota, Kelly (Mike) Rector, and Shannon (Ken) Staskiewicz; her grandchildren, Calla, Dylan, Brooke, Brandy, Nathan, Tiffney, Dustin, Kristin, Cassidy, Cade, Alexa, Hunter, Tabatha, and Carrie; as well as 24 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Kislow, whom she adored.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Michael’s IMC Unit for the excellent care they provided to our mother while we could not be with her.

We will love you forever, Mom.

Elaine Mueller

Elaine G. Mueller, 90, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Elaine was born May 22, 1930, in Big Falls, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Blank) Polk. In 1959, she married Martin Mueller at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin, Wisconsin. They were blessed with two children, Kathryn (Heinz) Trimner Roth of Merrill and Tom (Lorene) Mueller of Athens.

Elaine was an amazing cook and baker; fresh homemade pie was standard on Sunday’s. Elaine was active in her church and she translated Bible studies in Braille for 15 years. Growing up on the farm our mom was the one behind the scenes, keeping the operation run smoothly. She was the glue that held us together and our strength when we were tired. She never said no to anyone who asked for help. Her strength came from her faith in God and was evident as she lived her life.

Elaine is survived by three grandchildren, Matt Trimner of Los Angeles, California, David (Jessica) Trimner of Athens and Lance Corporal Daniel (Brooke) Trimner of Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; two sisters and two brothers, Ellen Czech of Athens, Faith (Donald) Gatzke of Boulder Junction, Wilfird “Bud” (Caroline) Polk of Berlin and Art (Barbara) Polk of Coloma; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Scott Trimner, three sisters and two brothers, Lil Kretzmann, Doris Jesse, Caroline Rodensal, Walter Polk and Robert Polk; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, a niece and nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 202,0 with visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church and Athenian Living of Athens.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Diane Heinz

Diane M. Heinz, 57, Ringle, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

She was born July 20, 1963, in Wausau, daughter of Maryann (Jagler) Trzebiatowski, Pike Lake and the late Chester Trzebiatowski. On Nov. 11, 1989, she was united in marriage to Jeff Heinz at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. He survives.

Diane was employed as a collection’s specialist with Aspirus Hospital. Among her many interests, Diane’s first love was the time she spent with her large family that was very close to her. Whether it was pontooning at the cottage in Harrison Hills, cooking up a homemade polish meal or other greats like her awesome Maggie’s Hotdish she loved to cook and always way too much. Diane enjoyed running all the polka dances at Colonial Ballroom with Jeff and the boys, doing Polka tours to her favorite European destinations including Austria and Poland, and also Hawaii, Alaska. Along with the great cruises with various artists and The Music Connection.

Diane was very blessed with all the special friends she met through the Polka industry and they held a very special place in her heart. For the past few years, she took great pleasure in organizing the bus trips to Mollie B’s Christmas Program.

Hank and Buddy, the family dogs, were always part of her daily routine and an occasional trip to the casino was a welcome break from the busyness of life.

Diane is survived by her husband, Jeff, two sons, Alex and Nicholas, her mother, Maryann Trzebiatowski, her siblings, Kathleen (Connie) Ganski, Shantytown, Norbert (Marcia) Trzebiatowski, Hatley, Donnie (Kathy) Trzebiatowski, Hatley, Aunt; Angeline Milanowski, Schofield; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Orville and JoAnn Heinz, Wausau, brothers-in-law; Mark (Rev.Amy) Heinz, Colby, Corey (Roya) Heinz, Merrill; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many good friends.

Public visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Respecting the current state of COVID concerns, the family requests that contact with them be brief to accommodate everyone attending. Diane did enjoy a party and a Celebration of Life will be held after all health restrictions are lifted and will be announced later.

The funeral Mass will be private for immediate family. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Monday. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established and may be addressed to The Diane Heinz Memorial Fund, c/o Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, WI 54403.

Anna Jones

Anna Mae Jones, 96, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the U.W. Hospital, Madison.

She was born July 19, 1924, in Kingston, New York, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Markle) Hoffman. On Dec. 9, 1945, she married George Jones in Stone Ridge, New York. He preceded her in death on April 14, 1987.

Anna Mae was a proud homemaker and also enjoyed working at Pope’s Hobbyland for many years. Some of her favorite pastimes included knitting, crafting, sewing, crocheting, passing on her crafting expertise to her children and grandchildren, being a member of the Kingston HS Rifle Club, playing the Cello, taking pictures at all family events and being active at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Anna Mae was involved with CCD, Lay Ministry and the Marriage Encounter Program. One of Anna Mae’s favorite memories she never forgot was working side by side with her father in his garage. That led her to watching NASCAR races for many years.

Survivors include her children, Charley Jones, Wausau, Dianne (Stanley) Kaminski, Newark, Delaware, Debbie (Jon) Gassner, Wausau, Joe (Mary Jo) Jones, East Troy, Ann Marie Jones, Sparta and Teresa (Steve) Boorse, Wausau, 16 grandchildren, David Jones, Christine Jones, Michael Botwinski, Jennifer Botwinski, Amanda “Mandy” Janz, Jennifer (Joe) Keith, Sherry Kaminski, Michelle (Chad) Huff, Shawn Gassner, Jeremy Jones, Marcus (Stephanie) Jones, Joanne (Patrick) Volkert, Juli Gerber, Bryan Gerber, Jessica Boorse and Vanessa Boorse, 23 great grandchildren, Kathryn McNulty, Aiden, Keitan, Mason, Iyla, Zoe, Kaleb, Claira, Macayla, Mikel, Ezra, Caleb, Cameron, Rachel, Amy, Charlotte, Chase, Dani Jo, Luke, Brandi, Aiden, Noah and Jacey. Anna Mae is also survived by her faithful companion, Gomer.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Keith.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in Holy Angels Mausoleum, St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in place as well as face masks required by all who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed through the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

William Kyes

William Edward Kyes, 87, Wausau, Wisconsin, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

William was born March 8, 1933, in Lansing, Michigan, to the late Elmer and Merle (Steede) Kyes. Following his graduation from Sexton High School in Lansing, he faithfully served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army and also in the Michigan National Guard. He met Corla Schnabelrauch while singing in the church choir and the couple was married on June 6, 1959. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Karen and Katrina. For over 50 years, William ran his own furniture upholstering business which he had taken over from his father. His eye for detail and determination to figure all things out also made him a master DIY’er excelling in carpentry, furniture restoration and all things mechanical.

William was a good Christian man who dearly loved his family. He was a straightforward and honest man who always had a smile and gentle heart. William was a doting father who always had time for his daughters and was known as the “fun uncle” to his nieces and nephews. With a twinkle in his eye and a witty pun, he could bring a smile to family and friends and never passed on chocolate and sweets. A good dancer on his own, William and Corla enjoyed dancing together for years. William remained an excellent singer through his life, singing Bass in the Lansing Choral Society along with his loyal participation in the Bretton Woods choir.

William is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Corla; daughters, Karen Kyes of Wausau, Wisconsin, and Katrina (Lonnie) Nuernberg of Ishpeming, Michigan; granddaughter, Hanna Numinen of Marquette, Michigan, and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Kyes, Albert Kyes, Barbara Ballard and Marilyn Kenny.

A celebration of William’s life will take place at a later date in Lansing, Michigan. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Sincere appreciation goes to the doctors, nurses and staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their gentle and compassionate care for William during his stay.

Memorials may be directed to Bretton Woods Covenant, 925 Bretton Road, Lansing, MI 48917 or bwcc.net; or the Aspirus Health Foundation for Hospice Care, 425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401.

Virginia “Ginny” Edwards

Virginia “Ginny” Edwards, 67, of Wausau passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

She was born in Wausau on Aug. 20, 1953, to the late Walter and Norma (Breit) Woller. She met, fell in love, and married the love of her life, Ronald Edwards, on Jan. 29, 1983. They have spent the past 37 years loving and caring for each other and their four children, Jake, Mike, Crystal and Ethan.

Crafting, crocheting, playing golf, shooting pool for Treu’s Tic Toc, sitting on the porch when the weather allowed, and chatting with friends and family were some of the things that Ginny enjoyed doing. She was a mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She was always putting the kids’ needs first, but she was also their friend. She was always there with a warm smile, open arms, and a listening ear. On occasion, she’d even order you an old fashioned, provided you took it the right way – pressed. She was a genuine person; always ready to listen, and always hearing what you had to say. There was never a problem too big or too small that Ginny wasn’t willing to help you with. She was willing to take a load off anyone’s shoulder, was warm, welcoming, and always wearing a smile. Ginny not only loved, but she was loved. Loved by all who were ever blessed to meet her; which is why you couldn’t take her out of town without having someone know or recognize her. Her love, compassion, and warm heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ginny took to heart when her personal savior said in the Gospel of Matthew 19:14 “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Another verse that Ginny took to heart was Matthew 25:40 “’Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” Ginny and Ron were foster parents to over twenty children. Ginny had recently retired from the Wausau School District, where she had worked with special needs children.

Ginny is survived by her loving husband, Ron; her children, Jake (and wife Shanna), Mike, Crystal (and boyfriend Will Kompanowski), and Ethan; her brothers, Dale and Don (Susan) Woller; her sisters, Nancy (Ken) Kegler, and Sandy (Craig) Sorenson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald and William “Coot” Woller.

A memorial service for Ginny will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Pastor Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Inurnment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Carol Leubner

Carol Leubner, 92, Wausau, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. She was born Dec. 16, 1927, in Wausau to the late Charles and Minnie (Donner) Frank. Carol met Lowell “Bill” Leubner in grade school during piano lessons. She started writing letters to Bill while he served in World War II and then they were married on Sept. 4, 1948, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau. After 64 loving years together, Carol sadly said goodbye to her beloved Bill when he passed away on Jan. 11, 2013, and has missed him dearly ever since.

Carol graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1945 and continued to be very active with the Class Reunion Committee throughout her life. She was employed by Wausau Insurance for over 40 years, retiring in 1995 as a supervisor from the Wausau Region. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club and enjoyed getting together with the Girls Club, for luncheons many times through the years. She loved working and missed being with people, so Carol returned to work for Aspirus Hospital in HR, for an additional 13 years before retiring from full-time employment in 2009, at age 82.

Trinity Lutheran Church and School have always been a part of her life; she was baptized, confirmed and attended Christian day school. She formed friendships with four very special people that lasted her lifetime. Carol and Bill celebrated wedding anniversaries every September and New Year’s Eve with the Jehn’s and Weber’s, well into their 80s.

Carol was a very loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend. She looked forward to family gatherings for special occasions and holidays, making everyone’s favorite dish. Family and friends could always count on her delicious desserts, bars and salads. Quieter times with family were often spent making puzzles, playing the piano and reminiscing about stories from years past. In their retirement years, Carol and Bill enjoyed numerous bus trips across the United States with family and friends. She also planned family Amtrak vacations from one coast to the other.

Carol is survived by her children, Mark (Cindy) Leubner of Superior, Sallie Kitzrow of Wausau and Lori (Kevin) Nestrud of Superior; grandchildren, Jeremy (Deb) Leubner, Becky Leubner, Jeff Nestrud and Sarah (Kenny) Mattinen; great-grandson, Benjamin Mattinen; sisters, Nancy Hoeppner, Joyce Louthan and Sandy (Jerry) Ermeling and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jerry Kitzrow; infant brother and sister; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wilma and Jim Cherek, Arlet and Bob Johnson and Lois and Barney Bagby; and brothers-in-law, Roy Hoeppner and Bill Louthan.

A service of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Zachary Holdorf officiating. Family and friends are welcome at the church beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will be livestreamed and available at www.helke.com.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. The family guestbook can be signed at www.helke.com.

The family is requesting memorials be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity School Alumni, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau, WI 54401.

Sincere gratitude goes to Cindy Leubner for living with and providing support to Carol for the past eight years, after Bill’s passing.

Carol and Bill were from the greatest generation, they knew sacrifice, hard work and devotion as a way of life.

William Clark Sr.

William (Bill) Clark Sr. of Antigo died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at home, under the care of family and LeRoyer Hospice. He was born Nov. 2, 1935, in Pickerel, Wisconsin, a son of the late Harry and Anna (Fischer) Clark. He married Juliann Schielke in Antigo, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death in 2003.

Bill served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. After his discharge, he and his brother, Bob, bought and operated the Conoco Gas Station. After Bob’s move to Milwaukee, Bill became the sole owner and operated a mechanic shop and gas station for many years. After the oil shortage in the late 1970s, Bill pulled up his underground gas tanks and closed his shop, going to work selling mausoleum crypts for the Queen of Peace and Restlawn Cemeteries. Bill then reopened the station as Clark’s Auto Sales and Service, eventually forming a partnership with his son, Ted, until his retirement in 2010.

Bill is survived by daughters, Jacqueline (James) Nowak, Gwinn, Michigan; Kristin (Chad Mullis) King, Deerbrook, Wisconsin; Sandra (David) Joseph, Antigo, Wisconsin; sons, Willie (Theresa); Ted (Rhonda); Josh (Sierra Knuth) all of Antigo Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Clark, Racine, Wisconsin; Claudia Clark, Pickerel, Wisconsin; Kathy Reh, Necedah, Wisconsin; brothers-in-law, Dave Wolf, Lily, Wisconsin; Butch (Ellen) Schielke, Antigo, Wisconsin. Bill is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, Bob, Edwin and Frank; sisters, Margaret Powell and Kathleen Wolf; brother-in-law, Floyd Powell; sisters-in-law, Marianne and Sharleen Clark.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family with cremation services. Per Bill’s request, there will not be any funeral services. A private memorial service will be held by family at a later date.

Lois Umnus

LOIS WAS BORN AUG. 10, 1928, DAUGHTER OF THE LATE EMIL AND OLGA (BORCHARDT) BAUMANN. SHE MARRIED FREDERICK JOHN UMNUS ON JUNE 2, 1954, AT ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, TOWN OF WIEN. HE PRECEDED HER IN DEATH ON FEB. 20, 2015.

LOIS HAD A BLESSED LIFE. SHE BECAME DEAF AT THE AGE OF 9 AFTER HAVING SPINAL MENINGITIS. YOU WOULD HAVE NEVER KNOWN SHE HAD A DISABILITY, AS SHE SPOKE VERY WELL AND READ LIPS. IN HER EARLY YEARS SHE WORKED AT WAUSAU INSURANCE. IN HER RETIREMENT YEARS SHE WORKED AS A CNA FOR CONTINENTAL MANOR IN ABBOTSFORD, WHERE HER LOVE AND COMPASSION WAS GIVEN TO THE MANY RESIDENTS THERE. LOIS WAS A HOMEMAKER MOST OF HER LIFE. SHE WAS A FANTASTIC COOK AND BAKER. EVERY YEAR AT CHRISTMAS TIME SHE WOULD MAKE HUNDREDS OF COOKIES AND CANDIES AND SHARE THEM WITH MOST EVERYONE SHE KNEW. LOIS WAS GENEROUS.HER LOVE FOR THE LORD WAS SHOWN THROUGH HER GENEROSITY TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS, AN OUTPOURING OF LOVE, TIME AND TALENTS. SHE TREASURED HER FAMILY, MOST NOTABLY HER GRANDSONS AND HER GREAT GRANDCHILDREN. WHEN ANY OF THEM ENTERED THE ROOM HER FACE LIT UP AND HER JOY FILLED THE ROOM.

SURVIVORS INCLUDE ONE DAUGHTER, POLLY (MITCHELL) MARCOTT, THREE GRANDSONS, BRANDON (ERIKA), BRENT (BRIANNA), BROCK (WHITNEY), SIX GREAT GRANDCHILDREN, WALTER, LEONDRA, BAILEY, FREDERICK, BENJAMIN, AND PAISLEY. SHE IS FURTHER SURVIVE BY HER SISTER, LORRAINE MARTYN, BROTHER IN LAW, KURT (BEVERLY) UMNUS, JR., AS WELL AS MANY FRIENDS AND EXTENDED FAMILY.

THE FAMILY WISHES TO EXTEND THEIR SINCERE APPRECIATION TO THE STAFF OF RENNES HEALTH AND REHAB AND ASPIRUS HOSPICE FOR THEIR CARE AND COMPASSION GIVEN TO LOIS DURING HER TIME WITH THEM.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT CHRIST COMMUNITY CHURCH, 8100 ALDERSON ST., SCHOFIELD, ON SATURDAY, DEC. 5, 2020, WITH VISITATION FROM 2 P.M. to 3 P.M., FOLLOWED BY A 3 P.M. MEMORIAL SERVICE.

Violet Gorski

Violet R. Gorski passed away on Nov. 27, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1932, to Theodore and Josephine Grulkoski. She married Phillip Gorski and recently celebrated 67 years together.

Violet was a very accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed watching game shows on television and was an avid Brewers fan.

She is survived by her husband Philip, four children, Brenda Dalbec, Cheryl Zimmerman, Kevin (Barb) Gorski and Keith Gorski. Sisters Mary Ann Landowski, Shirley (George) Gorski, Carol (Errol) Kapellusch and brother Jerry Grulkoski and sister-in-law Phyliss Kasprak. Also surviving are five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Wallace Grulkoski.

Wallace Wieland

Wallace J. Wieland, 59, of Wittenberg died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.

Wallace was born on March 14, 1961, in Antigo. The son of Ernest and Rosemary (Joerns-Resch) Wieland.

Wallace worked for many years at Aarrowcast Foundry in Shawano. He loved farming and did so in the town of Germania, Shawano County. He enjoyed hunting, cookouts at the local lakes and he cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. Wallace was a hard worker both at the foundry and on the farm. He did what he loved and enjoyed life and those around him.

Wallace is survived by three children, Ryan (Pamela) Wieland of Two Rivers, Zachary (Rebecca) Wieland of Appleton and Victoria (Jake Biel) Wieland of Wittenberg; four grandchildren, Hunter, Lincoln, Cameron and Gideon; siblings, Ruby (Arnold) Arndt of Stevens Point, Pat Seefeldt of Minocqua, Joan (Howard) Curtis of Wittenberg, Betty Rogers of Litchfield, Arizona, Doreen (Warren) Lynch of Baldwin, Kathy Wieland of Shawano, Margaret Wieland of Delavan and Everett (Tammy) Wieland of Wittenberg; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents; siblings and in-laws, Janet (Rupert) Ostrowski, Norma (Martin) Lehman, Elsie Croft and John Seefeldt.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Donald Wendler

Donald Arthur Wendler, 68, of Wittenberg, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Aspirus Hospice House.

He was born on April 8, 1952, in the town of Morris, Shawano County, the son of Milton and Esther (Schwartzkopf) Wendler.

Donnie held various jobs, including Kersten Lumber Mill, Ducat Trucking, fuel truck delivery for Schroeder Oil, and he helped at Hartleben Farms, occasionally. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and “Family Feud,” and he watched “Seinfeld” every night.

Donnie is survived by two children, Bryan Wendler of Shawano and Amanda (Brian Pliska) Wendler, Stevens Point; siblings, Ilene (Jerry) Bohlman of Clintonville, Beverly (Dave Babcock) Radun, Leonard (Jean) Wendler of Neenah, Violet (Chuck) Peterson of Ontonagon, Michigan, Alice (Frank) Bohlman of Eland, Kenny (Mary) Wendler and Dennis (Pam) Wendler all of Neenah; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends and his special friend and companion, his dog, Rover.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rose Sutheimer and Barbara Lyon; one brother, Milton Jr.; two nephews, Scott Bohlman and Mark Sutheimer; three brothers-in-law, Riley Sutheimer, Bobby Thorson and Lee Radun and one sister-in-law, Cathy Wendler.

The family would like to express their gratitude to LeRoyer Hospice for his care from April to August. Also, Aspirus Hospital, Antigo, Wausau and Hospice House for their care and compassion this last month. It will never be forgotten.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Pauline Erdman

Pauline M. Erdman passed away in her sleep Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home in Weston at the age of 88. She now joins her husband Rev. Leonard (who died Sept. 21), parents, siblings and granddaughter in the heavenly choir and joyous reunion with her God and Savior Jesus Christ.

Pauline’s life was a witness to God’s blessings. She was born (about 3 months premature) at home in Twining City, Maryland, in 1932 at the height of the Great Depression, the first child of Walter and Marie (Tanner) Fletcher. She was delivered by her grandmother (midwife Mary Pauline Fletcher), and it was noted that she was born without fingernails or eyelashes and kept alive in a shoebox in the oven.

In spite of the shaky start, Pauline graduated with honors from Bladensburg High School, Maryland, in 1948 at the age of 16. Immediately following high school, she moved to Illinois to attend Concordia College – River Forest to pursue a degree in teaching (her lifelong love), paying for her education with money she had saved from jobs while in high school. Her first teaching position was at St. John Lutheran School in Forest Park where she taught 37 kindergarten students. While at River Forest, she met her husband of 68 years, Leonard Erdman. They married on June 28, 1952. Following their marriage, they moved to Springfield where Leonard followed his calling into the Pastoral Ministry at Concordia Seminary. In addition to raising her family of five children, Pauline faithfully supported Leonard’s ministry as a pastor’s wife (social and church secretary), as well as teaching (VBS, Bible studies, Sunday school, substitute teacher), Ladies Aid, choir (leading and participating), and singing in various vocal groups. In addition, she authored the lyrics for several contemporary Christian songs. She also was involved for over 50 years in LWML at the local and national levels, publishing several Bible studies through them.

Pauline was recognized as an intelligent, loving, patient, and gracious Christian, teacher, mentor, friend, and hostess.

Pauline is survived by children Mary (Stephen) Shuler and children Rebecca and Jason; John (Coleen) and children Michael and Laura; Thomas (Joan) and children Andrea, Eric and Melissa; James and children Alicia, Alison and James, Jr.; Peter and children Kirk and Maari; and foster daughter Earlene VanSickel, and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Susan (John) Railey, and sisters-in-law Pat Fletcher and Judy Fletcher, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Erdman, father Walter, mother Marie, sister Sharon, brothers Eugene and Walter, Jr. and granddaughter Michelle Shuler.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Wetmore will officiate. Visitation and funeral will be held at Christ Lutheran, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau. Local guidelines of social distancing and masks will be followed. The service will be recorded and available for viewing at http://www.clc-wausau.org/online-resources.html. A private interment for Pauline and Leonard will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

Memorials may be directed to Camp Luther, 1889 Koubenec Road, Three Lakes, WI 54562 or Faith in Action of Marathon County, 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caregivers from Interim HealthCare for their compassionate and loving care of Pauline.

