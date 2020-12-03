WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to consider purchasing Chamber gift certificates for those on their gift list. These Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at almost 900 member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally.



The Chamber sold more than $900,000 in gift certificates in 2019, topping the previous high mark for sales by more than $150,000.



“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase.” said David Eckmann, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Chamber. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including businesses and families”.



Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue. Search an online directory on WausauChamber.com for the most up-to-date list of businesses that accept Chamber gift certificates.



Call 715-845-6231 to place your order for pick up on either Tuesday or Thursday morning. Please allow three business days to process large orders. Order by Friday, December 18 to ensure that your gift certificates are ready for Christmas.



Due to COVID-19, the Chamber has made a few changes to the gift certificate order and pickup process to ensure the safe distancing of staff and customers. The Chamber’s lobby remains closed to visitors so orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber office: 200 Washington St Suite 120 Wausau, WI 54403. Several payment options are available.

