Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a mouth-watering creation you won’t want to miss. With a cocktail like this, who needs dessert?

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Oreo Cookie Martini

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. white cream de cacao

1 oz. Godiva white chocolate

Chocolate syrup

Oreo cookies, crushed

To create this drink, measure 1 oz. vodka, 1 oz. white cream de cacao, 1 oz. Godiva white chocolate. Shake and pour into a glass drizzled with chocolate syrup and rimmed with crushed Oreo cookies. Then, sit back and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...