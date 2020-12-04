Razor thin: Stevens Point Pacelli earns tough victory over Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63-54

Stevens Point Pacelli posted a tight 63-54 win over Wittenberg-Birnamwood during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Amherst shuts out Rosholt 50-26

Yes, Amherst looked superb in beating Rosholt, but no autographs please after its 50-26 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Almond-Bancroft mauls Bowler in strong showing 94-38

Almond-Bancroft’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 94-38 win over Bowler in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 3.

Edgar sets a fast pace to trip Rib Lake 66-31

Edgar broke out to an early lead and topped Rib Lake 66-31 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 3.

The Wildcats opened a monstrous 66-31 gap over the Redmen at the intermission.

The first half gave Edgar a 40-12 lead over Rib Lake.

Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

Like this: Like Loading...