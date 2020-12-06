Hudson takes down Marshfield 58-28
Hudson earned a convincing 58-28 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
Abracadabra: Wabeno vanquishes Rosholt 61-40
Wabeno offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rosholt with an all-around effort during this 61-40 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 5.
Putting it all together: De Pere overwhelms Stevens Point 75-52
De Pere’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-52 win over Stevens Point on December 5 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.
De Pere’s offense thundered to a 59-40 lead over Stevens Point at the intermission.
The first half gave the Redbirds a 41-31 lead over the Panthers.
Scores around the state:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 64, Menomonie 52
Brillion 78, Shiocton 74
De Pere 75, Stevens Point 52
Durand 77, Cochrane-Fountain City 64
Fall Creek 81, Augusta 57
Horicon 66, Valley Christian 54
Lake Mills 76, Williams Bay 50
Lourdes Academy 89, Oakfield 48
Marshall 75, Baraboo 43
Neenah 87, Appleton North 54
Oak Creek 71, West Bend West 41
Oshkosh North 66, Oshkosh West 62
Reedsburg Area 58, Portage 57
Saint Croix Central 87, Northwestern 67
Two Rivers 58, Hilbert 26
Wabeno 61, Rosholt 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baraboo vs. Fort Atkinson, ccd.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. McDonell Central, ccd.
Shorewood vs. Heritage Christian, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 42, Johnson Creek 31
Arrowhead 53, Oak Creek 42
Edgewood 74, Baraboo 52
Hilbert 66, Random Lake 52
Kickapoo 50, Brookwood 27
Living Word Lutheran 55, Saint Francis 29
Martin Luther 62, Brookfield Academy 19
Oostburg 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 26
Peshtigo 58, Marinette 32
University School of Milwaukee 51, Heritage Christian 29
West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Cudahy 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Spooner vs. Barron, ppd.
