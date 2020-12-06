Hudson takes down Marshfield 58-28

Hudson earned a convincing 58-28 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Abracadabra: Wabeno vanquishes Rosholt 61-40

Wabeno offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rosholt with an all-around effort during this 61-40 victory in Wisconsin boys basketball on December 5.

Putting it all together: De Pere overwhelms Stevens Point 75-52

De Pere’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 75-52 win over Stevens Point on December 5 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

De Pere’s offense thundered to a 59-40 lead over Stevens Point at the intermission.

The first half gave the Redbirds a 41-31 lead over the Panthers.

Scores around the state:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 64, Menomonie 52

Brillion 78, Shiocton 74

De Pere 75, Stevens Point 52

Durand 77, Cochrane-Fountain City 64

Fall Creek 81, Augusta 57

Horicon 66, Valley Christian 54

Lake Mills 76, Williams Bay 50

Lourdes Academy 89, Oakfield 48

Marshall 75, Baraboo 43

Neenah 87, Appleton North 54

Oak Creek 71, West Bend West 41

Oshkosh North 66, Oshkosh West 62

Reedsburg Area 58, Portage 57

Saint Croix Central 87, Northwestern 67

Two Rivers 58, Hilbert 26

Wabeno 61, Rosholt 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baraboo vs. Fort Atkinson, ccd.

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran vs. McDonell Central, ccd.

Shorewood vs. Heritage Christian, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 42, Johnson Creek 31

Arrowhead 53, Oak Creek 42

Edgewood 74, Baraboo 52

Hilbert 66, Random Lake 52

Kickapoo 50, Brookwood 27

Living Word Lutheran 55, Saint Francis 29

Martin Luther 62, Brookfield Academy 19

Oostburg 68, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 26

Peshtigo 58, Marinette 32

University School of Milwaukee 51, Heritage Christian 29

West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Cudahy 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Spooner vs. Barron, ppd.

