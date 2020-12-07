By Shereen Siewert

Two people were injured Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Lincoln County town of Bradley, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on County Hwy. U at Stone Road. Investigators say the driver veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of Merrill, were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital from the scene. From there, one of the victims was airlifted to the trauma center. Their current conditions have not been released.

Police have not specified which of the two passengers was driving the vehicle. No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

