WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank’s drive for military care donations brought in more than 7,500 items and roughly $600 for soldiers serving overseas and Wisconsin’s veterans.

That brings the financial institution’s four-year combined drive total to 30,000 items and roughly $3,200.

“Despite the pandemic, people throughout Wisconsin stepped up to help our soldiers and veterans,” said Peoples State Bank President and CEO Scott Cattanach. “The donations from customers and employees show how much we appreciate all our veterans have done for us in the past, and all our current soldiers are doing for us now.”

Collected items include lip balm, toothpaste, nasal spray, sunblock, snacks, such as jerky, candy, trail mix, playing cards, socks and blankets. The donations are given to the Rhinelander Military Support Group, which creates care packages.



