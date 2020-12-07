In Wisconsin, over 68,000 people couldn’t vote this year because of their conviction status, a practice called felony voter disenfranchisement.

State law prohibits incarcerated felons and those released on community supervision from voting. About 45,000 of those impacted aren’t locked up but are under community supervision. Advocates for change say the law disproportionately impacts Black people and leads them back to prison. Opponents say the laws deter crime and keep the public safe, but the data doesn’t prove that out.

The United States is far from united on whether felons should vote, but a number of states have eased their restrictions.

