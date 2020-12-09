WAUSAU – The Landing will offer its community members 55 and older a Christmas Meal To Go on Dec. 24.

Orders will be accepted through Dec. 21. Pick up is at The Landing, 707 Third St., Wausau, between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Dec 24.

The $15 holiday meal includes brown sugar glazed ham, cheesy potatoes, Brussels sprouts with craisins and walnuts, a winter side salad, homemade roll and butter and assorted Christmas cookies for dessert.

After you get home and warm up your meal, seniors can participate in a virtual chat via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Registration is required for the meal and/or the Zoom link. Prefer to do your own cooking but want to connect? Registration is available for the Zoom call only.

Email memberservices@thelandingwausau.com for the link or call 715-841-1855.

