Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a scrumptious take on the classic martini – one you won’t want to miss.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Chocolate Cream Pie Martini

1 oz. Rum Chata

1 oz. Vanilla vodka

1 oz. Mozart chocolate liqueur

Chocolate syrup

Chocolate shavings

Whipped cream

To create this drink, measure the Rum Chata, vanilla vodka and chocolate liqueur into a shaker with chocolate syrup and shake. Pour into a martini glass and top with whipped cream, then sprinkle chocolate shavings on top. Enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Like this: Like Loading...