Timothy J. Meeler, 34, of Neillsville. Dec. 10, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Chad A. Taylor, 40, of Menasha. Dec. 9, 2020: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Jarrod T. Digman, 44, of Owen. Dec. 9, 2020: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Rebecca S. Davis, 43, of Eau Claire. Dec. 10, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping
  • Bryse L. Drake, 19, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2020: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, battery
  • Cedrick A. Bender, 44. Dec. 7, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
  • Timothy J. Meeler, 34, of Neillsville. Dec. 10, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping
  • Chardaye Magee, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Jason P. Neidert, 45, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Improperly possess a credit card scanning device (8 counts), credit card forgery (7 counts), fraudulent use of a credit card
  • Eric D. Slocum, 26, of Wausau. Dec. 4, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, operating with a restricted controlled substance (3rd), possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Connie Ayala, 28, of Wausau. Dec. 4, 2020: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, disorderly conduct
  • Christopher S. Ricca, 37, of Weston. Dec. 8, 2020: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: Chase A. Burns, 28, of Plainfield. Arrest warrant issued Dec. 8, 2020: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force
  • Jeremy D. Northup, 34, of Marshfield. Dec. 4, 2020: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
  • Jodie E. Lake, 51, of Mosinee. Dec. 8, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, theft of movable property
  • Joseph L. Her, 36, of Weston. Dec. 7, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
  • Martelly T. Ray, 38, of Merrill. Dec. 8, 2020: Battery, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Megan M. Dowty, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 7, 2020: Possession of an electric weapon, bail jumping
  • Paul D. Potter, 53, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Third-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, battery
  • William T. Yates, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of Psilocin with intent to deliver, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
  • Stacy Noak, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Retail theft, bail jumping
  • Sheena J. Fleischman, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 7, 2020: Possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs
  • Shannon L. Reedy, 38, of Mosinee. Dec. 4, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin
  • Renee J. Kell, 44, of Schofield. Dec. 8, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping