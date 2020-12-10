Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Chad A. Taylor, 40, of Menasha. Dec. 9, 2020: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, retail theft, resisting or obstructing an officer

Jarrod T. Digman, 44, of Owen. Dec. 9, 2020: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Rebecca S. Davis, 43, of Eau Claire. Dec. 10, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping

Bryse L. Drake, 19, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2020: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, battery

Cedrick A. Bender, 44. Dec. 7, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping

Timothy J. Meeler, 34, of Neillsville. Dec. 10, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, bail jumping

Chardaye Magee, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Bail jumping

Jason P. Neidert, 45, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Improperly possess a credit card scanning device (8 counts), credit card forgery (7 counts), fraudulent use of a credit card



Eric D. Slocum, 26, of Wausau. Dec. 4, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, operating with a restricted controlled substance (3rd), possession of drug paraphernalia

Connie Ayala, 28, of Wausau. Dec. 4, 2020: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, disorderly conduct

Christopher S. Ricca, 37, of Weston. Dec. 8, 2020: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim, possession of drug paraphernalia

WANTED: Chase A. Burns, 28, of Plainfield. Arrest warrant issued Dec. 8, 2020: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force

Jeremy D. Northup, 34, of Marshfield. Dec. 4, 2020: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct



Jodie E. Lake, 51, of Mosinee. Dec. 8, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, theft of movable property

Joseph L. Her, 36, of Weston. Dec. 7, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription

Martelly T. Ray, 38, of Merrill. Dec. 8, 2020: Battery, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Megan M. Dowty, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 7, 2020: Possession of an electric weapon, bail jumping

Paul D. Potter, 53, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Third-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, battery

William T. Yates, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of Psilocin with intent to deliver, possession of an illegally obtained prescription

Stacy Noak, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2020: Retail theft, bail jumping

Sheena J. Fleischman, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 7, 2020: Possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs

Shannon L. Reedy, 38, of Mosinee. Dec. 4, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin

Renee J. Kell, 44, of Schofield. Dec. 8, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

