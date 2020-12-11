By Shereen Siewert

Police are investigating a possible abduction at the Stillwater Landing trailer park in Weston, according to a news release.

Officers responded at about 2:41 p.m. Thursday to the trailer park, at 4311 Schofield Ave., after a report of a female who ran from a silver four-door sedan. Police say the female was followed from the vehicle by a male who assaulted her and possibly forced her back into his vehicle against her will.

Police did not specify whether the female is an adult or a juvenile.

Both people left the trailer park in the vehicle and are now being sought by police.

The female is described as having a light complexion, about 5’5″ tall and 140 pounds with long black hair. She was wearing a purple colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The male is described as having a lighter complexion, about 5’7″ tall, about 160 to 170 pounds and black hair. He was wearing a black-colored baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The vehicle is similar to a mid-2000 model year Volkswagen Jetta, silver in color with moderate damage to the driver’s side. The vehicle has a dark-colored roof-mounted rack and has black colored front wheels that do not match the silver colored rear wheels.

Police say the vehicle’s lower trim-work on the driver’s side and the rear lower bumper trim are missing from the bumper.

The image above is provided by the EMPD and is a photo of the vehicle involved at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to immediately contactthe Everest Metro Police Department at 715-359-4202.

