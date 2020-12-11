WAUSAU — The Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee has announced the recipients of the 25th annual Win Brockmeyer Memorial Scholarships, a program administered by the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

The 2020 student-athletes nominated by their school’s respective coaching staffs are:

Dylan Ackermann of Newman Catholic High School

of Newman Catholic High School Orion Boe of D.C. Everest Senior High School

of D.C. Everest Senior High School Ean Marciniak of Wausau West High School

of Wausau West High School Jack Ohrmundt of Wausau East High School

From these nominees, a selection committee composed of members of the press, area school athletic directors and a representative of the Community Foundation, will choose one as the Win Brockmeyer Outstanding Senior High School Football Player of the Greater Wausau Area for 2020.

That announcement will be made at a recognition ceremony virtually on Dec. 18, 2020, at 8 a.m.

