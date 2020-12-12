Powerhouse performance: Stevens Point Pacelli roars to big win over Plainfield Tri-County 68-5
Stevens Point Pacelli’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-5 win over Plainfield Tri-County during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.
Winning recipe: Wisconsin Valley Lutheran broils Northland Lutheran 56-44
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Northland Lutheran on December 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.
Too wild to tame: Rhinelander topples Mosinee 71-57
Rhinelander trucked Mosinee on the road to a 71-57 victory on December 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.
The Hodags’ offense jumped to a 42-28 lead over the Indians at the half.
The first half gave Rhinelander a 21-20 lead over Mosinee.
Everest collects skin-tight win against Stevens Point 80-79
D.C. Everest upended Stevens Point for a narrow 80-79 victory at home on December 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. .
Stevens Point got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 76-75 margin over Everest at half.
Everest drew first blood by forging a 36-35 margin over Stevens Point after the first half.
Stopped cold: Phillips thwarts Auburndale’s quest 71-55
Phillips tipped and eventually toppled Auburndale 71-55 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 11.
Stratford mauls Athens in strong showing 65-44
Stratford dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 65-44 victory over Athens in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 11. .
The Tigers’ offense pulled ahead to a 65-44 lead over the Blue Jays at the half.
The first half gave Stratford a 34-21 lead over Athens.
Mosinee tenderizes Rhinelander 59-34
The power was OK for Mosinee, but it was shut off for Rhinelander during Friday’s 59-34 thumping in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 11.
Mosinee’s offense stormed to a 59-34 lead over Rhinelander at the half.
Mosinee drew first blood by forging a 36-15 margin over Rhinelander after the first half.
Stevens Point girls design winning blueprint on Everest 49-35
Saddled up and ready to go, Stevens Point spurred past Schofield D C Everest 49-35 in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 11.
Edgar blazes victory trail past Prentice 77-43
Edgar raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-43 win over Prentice in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 11.
The Wildcats struck in front of the Buccaneers 77-43 to begin the second half.
Almond-Bancroft rains down on Rosholt 61-42
Almond-Bancroft dumped a victory shower on Rosholt 61-42 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.
Wausau Newman Catholic gallops past Abbotsford 65-47
Wausau Newman Catholic handed Abbotsford a tough 65-47 loss for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 11.
Wausau Newman Catholic kept a 65-47 intermission margin at Abbotsford’s expense.
The first half gave Wausau Newman Catholic a 34-15 lead over Abbotsford.
Loyal’s speedy start jolts Edgar 51-35
Loyal scored early and often in a 51-35 win over Edgar for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 11.
Loyal drew first blood by forging a 51-35 margin over Edgar after the first half.
Scores from around the state:
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 45, Sparta 35
Almond-Bancroft 61, Rosholt 42
Appleton North 73, Appleton West 45
Auburndale 75, Phillips 41
Beaver Dam 68, Reedsburg Area 55
Benton 73, Highland 67
Big Foot 66, Jefferson 52
Black Hawk 55, Juda 24
Blair-Taylor 88, Whitehall 51
Bonduel 52, Amherst 49
Bowler 52, Lena 44
Brookfield Central 56, Wauwatosa West 41
Brookfield East 87, Marquette University 72
Burlington 88, Union Grove 53
Cambria-Friesland 85, Montello 29
Catholic Memorial 60, Waukesha North 49
Cedarburg 85, Hartford Union 62
Chilton 70, New Holstein 54
Coleman 85, Suring 17
D.C. Everest 80, Stevens Point 79
Darlington 72, Boscobel 32
De Soto 52, Weston 31
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Alma/Pepin 56
Edgar 77, Prentice 43
Edgewood 86, Baraboo 61
Eleva-Strum 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 51
Fall River 66, Princeton/Green Lake 55
Fennimore 74, Riverdale 24
Flambeau 50, New Auburn 41
Fond du Lac 67, Appleton East 65
Grantsburg 53, Webster 40
Heritage Christian 68, Brookfield Academy 65
Janesville Craig 68, Turner 63
Kaukauna 72, Hortonville 66, 2OT
Kimberly 108, Oshkosh North 76
Kohler 44, Sheboygan Christian 27
Lodi 67, New Glarus 56
Lourdes Academy 79, Horicon 52
Luck 66, Frederic 48
Markesan 75, Pardeeville 70
Marshall 55, Lakeside Lutheran 52
Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33
Menasha 67, New London 62
Menominee Indian 66, Oconto Falls 50
Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Cudahy 39
Mineral Point 74, Iowa-Grant 36
Muskego 62, Waukesha South 60
Neenah 80, Oshkosh West 51
New Berlin West 62, Greenfield 60
Newman Catholic 65, Abbotsford 47
Nicolet 46, Slinger 27
Oak Creek 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64
Oakfield 60, Dodgeland 51
Pacelli 68, Tri-County 5
Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 52
Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 82
Plymouth 48, Berlin 30
Potosi 62, Belmont 37
Prairie Farm 61, Shell Lake 52
Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Martin Luther 55
Rhinelander 71, Mosinee 57
Richland Center 71, River Valley 52
River Ridge 58, Shullsburg 47
Roncalli 62, Kiel 47
Saint Thomas More 54, Catholic Central 38
Seymour 75, Shawano 44
Sheboygan Falls 75, Brillion 72
Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 37
Somerset 65, Prescott 44
Southern Door 71, Peshtigo 52
St. John’s NW Military Academy 75, Living Word Lutheran 46
Two Rivers 63, Valders 60
University School of Milwaukee 75, Saint Francis 62
Waterford 61, Badger 54
Watertown 58, Portage 47
Waukesha West 72, Arrowhead 64
Wausaukee 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35
Wauwatosa East 54, Germantown 52
West Allis Nathan Hale 91, Hamilton 83
West De Pere 81, Xavier 75
Westosha Central 78, Wilmot Union 46
Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 36
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, West Allis Central 44
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 56, Northland Lutheran 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Iola-Scandinavia 47
Wonewoc-Center 57, Brookwood 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albany vs. Barneveld, ppd.
Augusta vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ppd.
Brown Deer vs. Shorewood, ppd.
Cashton vs. Necedah, ccd.
Central Wisconsin Christian vs. Hustisford, ppd.
Delavan-Darien vs. Elkhorn Area, ppd.
Gillett vs. Oneida Nation, ppd.
Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West, ppd.
Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.
Luther vs. Cashton, ccd.
Madison Memorial vs. Madison La Follette, ccd.
Monona Grove vs. Watertown, ccd.
North Fond du Lac vs. Campbellsport, ccd.
Northwood vs. Clayton, ppd.
Pittsville vs. Nekoosa, ccd.
Racine Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.
Superior vs. Eau Claire Memorial, ccd.
Wild Rose vs. Port Edwards, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Deerfield, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 58, Fond du Lac 38
Badger 69, Waterford 52
Bonduel 66, Amherst 49
Brodhead 62, Belleville 44
Brookfield Academy 52, University Lake 49
Brookfield Central 64, Wauwatosa West 47
Burlington 38, Elkhorn Area 0
Cadott 44, Altoona 39
Cambria-Friesland 74, Montello 49
Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Hustisford 31
Clear Lake 49, Turtle Lake 30
Clintonville 47, Little Chute 36
Columbus 63, Poynette 59
Crandon 38, Three Lakes 35
De Soto 59, Weston 51
Durand 65, Spring Valley 17
Eau Claire North 63, Eau Claire Memorial 62
Edgerton 56, Big Foot 23
Ellsworth 68, Amery 40
Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14
Fort Atkinson 42, Whitewater 40
Freedom 64, Wrightstown 52
Germantown 77, Wauwatosa East 43
Hamilton 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 46
Hartford Union 48, Cedarburg 44
Hayward 34, Barron 26
Hilbert 51, Reedsville 45
Hortonville 63, Kaukauna 50
Howards Grove 61, Random Lake 34
Independence 65, Coulee Region Christian 25
Jefferson 52, Clinton 42
Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 42
Kickapoo 59, Seneca 18
Kimberly 77, Oshkosh North 24
La Farge 59, North Crawford 30
Lake Mills 67, Lodi 41
Lakeside Lutheran 50, Watertown Luther Prep 47
Laona-Wabeno 76, Florence 25
Loyal 51, Edgar 35
Luxemburg-Casco 50, Fox Valley Lutheran 48
Manawa 58, Menominee Indian 29
Marshall 63, Waterloo 23
Menomonie 45, Stanley-Boyd 28
Milwaukee DSHA 86, Brookfield East 54
Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 34
Muskego 42, Waukesha South 41
Neillsville 67, Greenwood 24
New Berlin West 71, Greenfield 35
New Glarus 56, Cambridge 35
Northwestern 61, Ladysmith 45
Northwood 72, Clayton 18
Oconomowoc 60, Mukwonago 45
Oconto Falls 63, Denmark 29
Ozaukee 67, Sheboygan Area Luth. 58
Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 54
Phillips 71, Auburndale 55
Prairie Farm 70, Shell Lake 20
Prescott 81, Saint Croix Central 32
Princeton/Green Lake 64, Oakfield 59
Ripon 46, Campbellsport 44
Slinger 55, Nicolet 31
Solon Springs 50, Mercer 36
Somerset 65, Osceola 44
South Milwaukee 57, Whitnall 29
Spencer 40, Columbus Catholic 31
St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
St. Mary Catholic 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44
St. Marys Springs 64, Lomira 24
Stevens Point 49, D.C. Everest 35
Stratford 65, Athens 44
Turner 41, East Troy 26
Waukesha West 73, Arrowhead 65
Waupun 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54
Wauzeka-Steuben 81, Ithaca 38
West Bend West 68, Port Washington 21
Westfield Area 54, Wisconsin Dells 51
Whitefish Bay 44, Grafton 42
Wilmot Union 51, Westosha Central 37
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Laconia 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 65, West Allis Central 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appleton North vs. Appleton West, ppd.
Cameron vs. Grantsburg, ccd.
Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. Oostburg, ppd.
Deerfield vs. Pardeeville, ppd.
Evansville vs. Brodhead, ccd.
Kenosha Tremper vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.
Kohler vs. Sheboygan Christian, ccd.
Lake Holcombe vs. Winter, ppd.
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee Riverside University, ccd.
Milwaukee King vs. Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed., ccd.
Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Cudahy, ppd.
Mishicot vs. Manitowoc Lutheran, ccd.
Mondovi vs. Boyceville, ccd.
Young Coggs Prep vs. Milwaukee School of Languages, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/