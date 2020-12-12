Powerhouse performance: Stevens Point Pacelli roars to big win over Plainfield Tri-County 68-5

Stevens Point Pacelli’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-5 win over Plainfield Tri-County during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Winning recipe: Wisconsin Valley Lutheran broils Northland Lutheran 56-44

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Northland Lutheran on December 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Too wild to tame: Rhinelander topples Mosinee 71-57

Rhinelander trucked Mosinee on the road to a 71-57 victory on December 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

The Hodags’ offense jumped to a 42-28 lead over the Indians at the half.

The first half gave Rhinelander a 21-20 lead over Mosinee.

Everest collects skin-tight win against Stevens Point 80-79

D.C. Everest upended Stevens Point for a narrow 80-79 victory at home on December 11 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. .

Stevens Point got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 76-75 margin over Everest at half.

Everest drew first blood by forging a 36-35 margin over Stevens Point after the first half.

Stopped cold: Phillips thwarts Auburndale’s quest 71-55

Phillips tipped and eventually toppled Auburndale 71-55 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 11.

Stratford mauls Athens in strong showing 65-44

Stratford dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 65-44 victory over Athens in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 11. .

The Tigers’ offense pulled ahead to a 65-44 lead over the Blue Jays at the half.

The first half gave Stratford a 34-21 lead over Athens.

Mosinee tenderizes Rhinelander 59-34

The power was OK for Mosinee, but it was shut off for Rhinelander during Friday’s 59-34 thumping in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 11.

Mosinee’s offense stormed to a 59-34 lead over Rhinelander at the half.

Mosinee drew first blood by forging a 36-15 margin over Rhinelander after the first half.

Stevens Point girls design winning blueprint on Everest 49-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Stevens Point spurred past Schofield D C Everest 49-35 in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 11.

Edgar blazes victory trail past Prentice 77-43

Edgar raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-43 win over Prentice in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 11.

The Wildcats struck in front of the Buccaneers 77-43 to begin the second half.

Almond-Bancroft rains down on Rosholt 61-42

Almond-Bancroft dumped a victory shower on Rosholt 61-42 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Wausau Newman Catholic gallops past Abbotsford 65-47

Wausau Newman Catholic handed Abbotsford a tough 65-47 loss for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 11.

Wausau Newman Catholic kept a 65-47 intermission margin at Abbotsford’s expense.

The first half gave Wausau Newman Catholic a 34-15 lead over Abbotsford.

Loyal’s speedy start jolts Edgar 51-35

Loyal scored early and often in a 51-35 win over Edgar for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 11.

Loyal drew first blood by forging a 51-35 margin over Edgar after the first half.

Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

Scores from around the state:

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 45, Sparta 35

Almond-Bancroft 61, Rosholt 42

Appleton North 73, Appleton West 45

Auburndale 75, Phillips 41

Beaver Dam 68, Reedsburg Area 55

Benton 73, Highland 67

Big Foot 66, Jefferson 52

Black Hawk 55, Juda 24

Blair-Taylor 88, Whitehall 51

Bonduel 52, Amherst 49

Bowler 52, Lena 44

Brookfield Central 56, Wauwatosa West 41

Brookfield East 87, Marquette University 72

Burlington 88, Union Grove 53

Cambria-Friesland 85, Montello 29

Catholic Memorial 60, Waukesha North 49

Cedarburg 85, Hartford Union 62

Chilton 70, New Holstein 54

Coleman 85, Suring 17

D.C. Everest 80, Stevens Point 79

Darlington 72, Boscobel 32

De Soto 52, Weston 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 71, Alma/Pepin 56

Edgar 77, Prentice 43

Edgewood 86, Baraboo 61

Eleva-Strum 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 51

Fall River 66, Princeton/Green Lake 55

Fennimore 74, Riverdale 24

Flambeau 50, New Auburn 41

Fond du Lac 67, Appleton East 65

Grantsburg 53, Webster 40

Heritage Christian 68, Brookfield Academy 65

Janesville Craig 68, Turner 63

Kaukauna 72, Hortonville 66, 2OT

Kimberly 108, Oshkosh North 76

Kohler 44, Sheboygan Christian 27

Lodi 67, New Glarus 56

Lourdes Academy 79, Horicon 52

Luck 66, Frederic 48

Markesan 75, Pardeeville 70

Marshall 55, Lakeside Lutheran 52

Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33

Menasha 67, New London 62

Menominee Indian 66, Oconto Falls 50

Milwaukee Lutheran 57, Cudahy 39

Mineral Point 74, Iowa-Grant 36

Muskego 62, Waukesha South 60

Neenah 80, Oshkosh West 51

New Berlin West 62, Greenfield 60

Newman Catholic 65, Abbotsford 47

Nicolet 46, Slinger 27

Oak Creek 70, Milwaukee Academy of Science 64

Oakfield 60, Dodgeland 51

Pacelli 68, Tri-County 5

Pewaukee 75, New Berlin Eisenhower 52

Pius XI Catholic 83, Greendale 82

Plymouth 48, Berlin 30

Potosi 62, Belmont 37

Prairie Farm 61, Shell Lake 52

Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Martin Luther 55

Rhinelander 71, Mosinee 57

Richland Center 71, River Valley 52

River Ridge 58, Shullsburg 47

Roncalli 62, Kiel 47

Saint Thomas More 54, Catholic Central 38

Seymour 75, Shawano 44

Sheboygan Falls 75, Brillion 72

Shiocton 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 37

Somerset 65, Prescott 44

Southern Door 71, Peshtigo 52

St. John’s NW Military Academy 75, Living Word Lutheran 46

Two Rivers 63, Valders 60

University School of Milwaukee 75, Saint Francis 62

Waterford 61, Badger 54

Watertown 58, Portage 47

Waukesha West 72, Arrowhead 64

Wausaukee 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35

Wauwatosa East 54, Germantown 52

West Allis Nathan Hale 91, Hamilton 83

West De Pere 81, Xavier 75

Westosha Central 78, Wilmot Union 46

Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 36

Wisconsin Lutheran 65, West Allis Central 44

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 56, Northland Lutheran 44

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Iola-Scandinavia 47

Wonewoc-Center 57, Brookwood 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albany vs. Barneveld, ppd.

Augusta vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ppd.

Brown Deer vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Cashton vs. Necedah, ccd.

Central Wisconsin Christian vs. Hustisford, ppd.

Delavan-Darien vs. Elkhorn Area, ppd.

Gillett vs. Oneida Nation, ppd.

Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West, ppd.

Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.

Luther vs. Cashton, ccd.

Madison Memorial vs. Madison La Follette, ccd.

Monona Grove vs. Watertown, ccd.

North Fond du Lac vs. Campbellsport, ccd.

Northwood vs. Clayton, ppd.

Pittsville vs. Nekoosa, ccd.

Racine Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.

Superior vs. Eau Claire Memorial, ccd.

Wild Rose vs. Port Edwards, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Deerfield, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 58, Fond du Lac 38

Badger 69, Waterford 52

Bonduel 66, Amherst 49

Brodhead 62, Belleville 44

Brookfield Academy 52, University Lake 49

Brookfield Central 64, Wauwatosa West 47

Burlington 38, Elkhorn Area 0

Cadott 44, Altoona 39

Cambria-Friesland 74, Montello 49

Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Hustisford 31

Clear Lake 49, Turtle Lake 30

Clintonville 47, Little Chute 36

Columbus 63, Poynette 59

Crandon 38, Three Lakes 35

De Soto 59, Weston 51

Durand 65, Spring Valley 17

Eau Claire North 63, Eau Claire Memorial 62

Edgerton 56, Big Foot 23

Ellsworth 68, Amery 40

Flambeau 54, New Auburn 14

Fort Atkinson 42, Whitewater 40

Freedom 64, Wrightstown 52

Germantown 77, Wauwatosa East 43

Hamilton 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 46

Hartford Union 48, Cedarburg 44

Hayward 34, Barron 26

Hilbert 51, Reedsville 45

Hortonville 63, Kaukauna 50

Howards Grove 61, Random Lake 34

Independence 65, Coulee Region Christian 25

Jefferson 52, Clinton 42

Kewaskum 58, Winneconne 42

Kickapoo 59, Seneca 18

Kimberly 77, Oshkosh North 24

La Farge 59, North Crawford 30

Lake Mills 67, Lodi 41

Lakeside Lutheran 50, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Laona-Wabeno 76, Florence 25

Loyal 51, Edgar 35

Luxemburg-Casco 50, Fox Valley Lutheran 48

Manawa 58, Menominee Indian 29

Marshall 63, Waterloo 23

Menomonie 45, Stanley-Boyd 28

Milwaukee DSHA 86, Brookfield East 54

Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 34

Muskego 42, Waukesha South 41

Neillsville 67, Greenwood 24

New Berlin West 71, Greenfield 35

New Glarus 56, Cambridge 35

Northwestern 61, Ladysmith 45

Northwood 72, Clayton 18

Oconomowoc 60, Mukwonago 45

Oconto Falls 63, Denmark 29

Ozaukee 67, Sheboygan Area Luth. 58

Pewaukee 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 54

Phillips 71, Auburndale 55

Prairie Farm 70, Shell Lake 20

Prescott 81, Saint Croix Central 32

Princeton/Green Lake 64, Oakfield 59

Ripon 46, Campbellsport 44

Slinger 55, Nicolet 31

Solon Springs 50, Mercer 36

Somerset 65, Osceola 44

South Milwaukee 57, Whitnall 29

Spencer 40, Columbus Catholic 31

St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26

St. Mary Catholic 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 44

St. Marys Springs 64, Lomira 24

Stevens Point 49, D.C. Everest 35

Stratford 65, Athens 44

Turner 41, East Troy 26

Waukesha West 73, Arrowhead 65

Waupun 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54

Wauzeka-Steuben 81, Ithaca 38

West Bend West 68, Port Washington 21

Westfield Area 54, Wisconsin Dells 51

Whitefish Bay 44, Grafton 42

Wilmot Union 51, Westosha Central 37

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Laconia 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 65, West Allis Central 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appleton North vs. Appleton West, ppd.

Cameron vs. Grantsburg, ccd.

Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. Oostburg, ppd.

Deerfield vs. Pardeeville, ppd.

Evansville vs. Brodhead, ccd.

Kenosha Tremper vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.

Kohler vs. Sheboygan Christian, ccd.

Lake Holcombe vs. Winter, ppd.

Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee Riverside University, ccd.

Milwaukee King vs. Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed., ccd.

Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Cudahy, ppd.

Mishicot vs. Manitowoc Lutheran, ccd.

Mondovi vs. Boyceville, ccd.

Young Coggs Prep vs. Milwaukee School of Languages, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Like this: Like Loading...