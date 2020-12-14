The Portage County Sheriff’s Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to save lives from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1.

During the campaign, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers, for longer hours, watching for impaired drivers.

Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths (about one-quarter of all traffic fatalities).



To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has:

• 5,223 police officers trained in advance roadside impaired driving

enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers.

• 310 trained drug recognition experts.

• 23 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces.

If you do plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternate way home. Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired. If you encounter a suspected impaired driver, call 911 and provide as much detail as possible on the driver vehicle, and location.



