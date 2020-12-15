MARSHFIELD – Roughly 50 U.S. Army medical personnel, part of a Department of Defense COVID-19 operation, will assist healthcare providers at four Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals this week in Marshfield, Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Beaver Dam. The medical personnel include nurses and medical technicians.

U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S Northern Command, will oversee the military operation in support of federal efforts and the state. The medical personnel are the result of a Federal Emergency Management Agency request.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Defense as we continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO, in a news release. “Because of the prolonged and intense nature of this crisis, many hospitals have been near full capacity and medical staff is exhausted. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of partnerships in meeting this momentous challenge. We look forward to partnering with military medical personnel to provide the care our patients need.”

The military medical personnel, part of two Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces, will come from several locations. One UAMTF is from the 531st Hospital Center, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, while the other is from U.S. Army Medical Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio.

