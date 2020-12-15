Athens pounds out steady beat in win over Wausau Newman Catholic 35-31

Athens posted a tight 35-31 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The Blue Jays opened a thin 35-31 gap over the Fighting Cardinals at the half.

The first half gave Athens a 14-13 lead over Wausau Newman Catholic.

Shaken, not stirred, Tigerton cracks Marion 45-21

Tigerton’s river of points eventually washed away Marion in a 45-21 offensive cavalcade in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 14. .

Too much fuss: Mosinee stresses Stratford 59-49

Mixing just the right ingredients, Mosinee cooked Stratford 59-49 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 14.

Mosinee’s offense jumped to a 59-49 lead over Stratford at the intermission.

The Indians opened with a 27-23 advantage over the Tigers through the first half.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood tenderizes Weyauwega-Fremont 57-15

Wittenberg-Birnamwood played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Weyauwega-Fremont during a 57-15 beating on December 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

