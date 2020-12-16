Wautoma survives competitive clash with Wittenberg-Birnamwood 76-72
Wautoma’s David Copperfield imitation was just good enough to mesmerize Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a 76-72 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.
Merrill shuffles past Minocqua Lakeland 78-62
Merrill proved to be a bridge too far for Minocqua Lakeland to cross in Tuesday’s 78-62 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 15.
Wausau West gallops past Marshfield 58-42
Mixing just the right ingredients, Wausau West cooked Marshfield 58-42 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.
Wausau West stomped on in front of Marshfield 58-42 to begin the second half.
Just a bit better; Marshfield Columbus Catholic slips past Loyal 55-49
With little to no wiggle room, Marshfield Columbus Catholic nosed past Loyal 55-49 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.
Auburndale staggers Marshfield Columbus Catholic with punishing performance 64-20
Auburndale’s offense erupted in a dazzling display to roll over Marshfield Columbus Catholic 64-20 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.
Wausau West clips Marshfield in tight victory 54-45
Wausau West poked just enough holes in Marshfield’s defense to garner a taut 54-45 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 15. .
The Warriors darted in front of the Tigers 54-45 to begin the second half.
No quarter given: Mosinee puts down Eagle River Northland Pines 72-28
Mosinee painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Eagle River Northland Pines’ defense for a 72-28 win in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
Stockbridge staggers Wisconsin Valley Lutheran with punishing performance 81-54
Stockbridge dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 81-54 victory over Wisconsin Valley Lutheran on December 15 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. .
Flexing muscle: Stevens Point rolls over Wausau East 79-43
Stevens Point let loose a furious storm and Wausau East struggled to find shelter during a 79-43 pounding in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.
The Panthers opened a mammoth 63-33 gap over the Lumberjacks at halftime.
Stevens Point drew first blood by forging a 44-23 margin over Wausau East after the first half.
Almond-Bancroft delivers smashing punch early to dump Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran 57-13
Almond-Bancroft unleashed a hurricane force on Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran during a convincing 57-13 blowout in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 15.
Stratford pushes over Wausau Newman Catholic 67-54
Stratford tipped and eventually toppled Wausau Newman Catholic 67-54 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 15.
Stratford’s shooting moved to a 67-54 lead over Wausau Newman Catholic at the intermission.
The Tigers opened with a 30-24 advantage over the Fighting Cardinals through the first half.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Stratford on top of Rhinelander 37-36
It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Stratford wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 37-36 over Rhinelander on December 15 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.
The Tigers opened a narrow 37-36 gap over the Hodags at the half.
The start wasn’t the problem for the Hodags, who began with an 18-16 edge over the Tigers through the end of the first half.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln mauls Everest in strong showing 74-44
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering D.C. Everest 74-44 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 15.
The Red Raiders’ shooting jumped on top to a 74-44 lead over the Evergreens at the intermission.
The Red Raiders struck in front of the Evergreens 42-25 to begin the second half.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood finds its footing in victory over Abbotsford 60-40
Abbotsford had no answers as Wittenberg-Birnamwood roared to a 60-40 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 15.
Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!
You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Scores from around the state:
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 57, Northland Lutheran 13
Altoona 75, Cadott 43
Amherst 82, Gresham Community 59
Appleton North 67, Appleton East 62
Aquinas 55, Mauston 38
Arcadia 65, Cochrane-Fountain City 36
Arrowhead 58, Oak Creek 56
Ashwaubenon 81, Notre Dame 66
Bangor 85, Wonewoc-Center 29
Barron 69, Hayward 45
Benton 66, Pecatonica 43
Brillion 65, Two Rivers 35
Brodhead 66, Big Foot 57
Cambridge 72, Watertown Luther Prep 64
Cedar Grove-Belgium 53, Living Word Lutheran 32
Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 34
Chippewa Falls 74, Hudson 70
Colby 75, Owen-Withee 74
Columbus Catholic 55, Loyal 49
Crivitz 67, Suring 17
Cuba City 80, Mineral Point 44
De Pere 70, Pulaski 48
Denmark 71, Waupaca 37
Durand 72, Whitehall 68
East Troy 70, Whitewater 48
Edgar 60, Assumption 20
Edgerton 98, Clinton 17
Evansville 64, Prairie du Chien 38
Fall Creek 65, McDonell Central 58
Fall River 69, Albany 62
Fond du Lac 74, Oshkosh North 69
Fox Valley Lutheran 50, Freedom 47
Franklin 97, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 33
Grafton 70, Hartford Union 61
Grantsburg 80, Siren 41
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53, Weyauwega-Fremont 35
Greendale 76, Brown Deer 74
Greenfield 65, South Milwaukee 46
Greenwood 55, Lincoln 34
Hamilton 90, Brookfield East 71
Hillsboro 56, New Lisbon 45
Iola-Scandinavia 55, Wild Rose 32
Ithaca 70, La Farge 55
Janesville Parker 66, Janesville Craig 51
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Xavier 64
Kewaskum 54, Campbellsport 39
Kiel 66, Kewaunee 50
Kimberly 103, Kaukauna 64
Laconia 65, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59
Lake Country Lutheran 82, St. John’s NW Military Academy 79
Little Chute 70, Oconto Falls 35
Lodi 58, Adams-Friendship 41
Lomira 58, New Holstein 43
Luck 68, Unity 61
Marathon 61, Auburndale 52
Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa West 56
Mayville 84, Omro 66
Menasha 100, St. Mary Catholic 76
Menomonee Falls 75, Germantown 62
Mercer 59, Lac Courte Oreilles 51
Merrill 78, Lakeland 62
Monticello 62, Belmont 41
Muskego 95, Mukwonago 62
Neenah 76, Hortonville 67
Neillsville 85, Spencer 50
New Auburn 64, Winter 24
New London 68, Lourdes Academy 65
New Richmond 78, Amery 44
Nicolet 51, West Bend East 46
North Crawford 40, Seneca 36
Northwestern 92, Ladysmith 50
Northwood 63, Shell Lake 36
Oakfield 63, Valley Christian 49
Oshkosh West 71, Appleton West 44
Pewaukee 91, Pius XI Catholic 55
Phillips 63, Flambeau 46
Portage 69, Nekoosa 43
Prentice 47, Rib Lake 41
Prescott 91, Mondovi 73
Racine St. Catherine’s 81, Milwaukee Academy of Science 46
Reedsville 72, Random Lake 58
Richland Center 67, Baraboo 41
Ripon 67, Winneconne 66
River Falls 64, Menomonie 41
Saint Croix Central 76, Osceola 32
Sauk Prairie 58, River Valley 52
Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Kohler 45
Slinger 73, West Bend West 49
Spooner 55, Cumberland 52
St. Croix Falls 100, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43
St. Marys Springs 67, North Fond du Lac 59
Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 43
Stockbridge 81, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54
Stratford 67, Newman Catholic 54
Three Lakes 71, Crandon 36
Tomah 61, Sparta 24
Turner 55, Jefferson 44
Union Grove 68, Badger 59
Viroqua 65, Lancaster 57
Waukesha South 60, Catholic Memorial 58
Waukesha West 87, Waukesha North 43
Waupun 53, Berlin 51
Wausau West 58, Marshfield 42
Wautoma 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 72
Wauwatosa East 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, De Soto 49
Webster 56, Frederic 36
West Allis Central 71, New Berlin West 67
West De Pere 59, Plymouth 46
Westosha Central 64, Burlington 54
Whitefish Bay 62, Homestead 39
Whitnall 81, Cudahy 41
Williams Bay 76, Johnson Creek 22
Wilmot Union 69, Elkhorn Area 62
Wisconsin Dells 53, Reedsburg Area 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
Wrightstown 101, Marinette 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose vs. Argyle, ccd.
Bowler vs. Pittsville, ccd.
Chilton vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Spring Valley, ppd.
Hurley vs. Solon Springs, ppd.
Kenosha Tremper vs. Racine Case, ppd.
Luther vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.
Madison Memorial vs. Madison East, ppd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Sheboygan South, ppd.
Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Shorewood, ppd.
Pacelli vs. Menominee Indian, ppd.
Peshtigo vs. Bonduel, ppd.
Phelps vs. Laona-Wabeno, ppd.
Racine Horlick vs. Racine Park, ppd.
Roncalli vs. Seymour, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 88, Appleton North 57
Arcadia 59, Viroqua 39
Auburndale 64, Columbus Catholic 20
Bangor 58, Wonewoc-Center 34
Barron 50, Spooner 21
Berlin 44, Winneconne 32
Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 43
Brillion 63, Sheboygan Falls 41
Brookfield East 46, Hamilton 29
Bruce 43, Cornell 42
Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 35
Crivitz 44, Coleman 40
Cuba City 59, Iowa-Grant 23
De Pere 57, Pulaski 48
Eau Claire North 61, River Falls 54
Fond du Lac 60, Oshkosh North 44
Germantown 72, Menomonee Falls 44
Greendale 56, Brown Deer 45
Hartford Union 72, Grafton 63
Hayward 52, Ashland 40
Homestead 39, Whitefish Bay 35
Hudson 49, Rice Lake 40
Independence 42, Gilmanton 36
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Tri-County 15
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Martin Luther 56
Kimberly 66, Kaukauna 60
Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13
Lakeland 73, Tomahawk 22
Laona-Wabeno 72, Gresham Community 48
Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43
Lincoln 59, Alma/Pepin 10
Lourdes Academy 59, North Fond du Lac 39
Luxemburg-Casco 47, Oconto Falls 46
Mayville 60, Campbellsport 42
Mosinee 72, Northland Pines 28
Mukwonago 58, Muskego 48
Neenah 57, Hortonville 56
Neillsville 51, McDonell Central 42
Nekoosa 47, Wautoma 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Wisconsin Lutheran 35
New Berlin West 84, West Allis Central 48
New Holstein 70, Chilton 31
New Richmond 41, Amery 29
Niagara 60, Lena 27
Nicolet 63, West Bend East 48
Northland Lutheran 46, Almond-Bancroft 31
Northwestern 69, St. Croix Falls 67
Oconomowoc 62, Janesville Craig 46
Oconto 54, Algoma 43
Omro 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 33
Oostburg 82, Sheboygan Area Luth. 51
Osceola 60, Cameron 51
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42
Pittsville 41, Tigerton 22
Prairie du Chien 78, River Valley 12
Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38
Shoreland Lutheran 66, Racine St. Catherine’s 45
Shullsburg 79, Benton 30
Siren 60, Grantsburg 45
Slinger 56, West Bend West 43
South Milwaukee 56, Greenfield 53
St. Mary Catholic 66, Hilbert 56
Stratford 37, Rhinelander 36
Suring 55, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17
Turtle Lake 57, Clayton 29
Two Rivers 44, Kiel 36
Valders 55, Roncalli 40
Waterloo 55, Hustisford 42
Watertown 48, Fort Atkinson 28
Wausau West 54, Marshfield 45
Wauwatosa East 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 45
West De Pere 58, Bay Port 55
Westfield Area 54, Markesan 30
Westosha Central 65, Burlington 27
Whitehall 53, Eleva-Strum 41
Wilmot Union 57, Elkhorn Area 45
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Ripon 34
Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 29
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 74, D.C. Everest 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Abbotsford 40
Xavier 92, Seymour 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Dam vs. Janesville Parker, ccd.
Black River Falls vs. West Salem, ccd.
Boyceville vs. Durand, ccd.
Brookfield Academy vs. Waterford, ccd.
Brookwood vs. Luther, ccd.
Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. vs. Florence, ppd.
Elcho vs. Three Lakes, ppd.
Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
Heritage Christian vs. Valley Christian, ccd.
Melrose-Mindoro vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ccd.
Menomonie vs. Eau Claire Memorial, ppd.
Milton vs. Monona Grove, ccd.
Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir, ccd.
Milwaukee Riverside University vs. Milw. Bay View, ccd.
Milwaukee School of Languages vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.
Milwaukee South vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.
Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.
Prentice vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.
Randolph vs. Montello, ppd.
Sauk Prairie vs. Portage, ppd.
Sheboygan North vs. Bay Port, ccd.
Sheboygan South vs. Manitowoc Lincoln, ccd.
Stoughton vs. Oregon, ccd.
Superior vs. Northwestern, ccd.
Whitnall vs. Cudahy, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/