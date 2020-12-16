Wautoma survives competitive clash with Wittenberg-Birnamwood 76-72

Wautoma’s David Copperfield imitation was just good enough to mesmerize Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a 76-72 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Merrill shuffles past Minocqua Lakeland 78-62

Merrill proved to be a bridge too far for Minocqua Lakeland to cross in Tuesday’s 78-62 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 15.

Wausau West gallops past Marshfield 58-42

Mixing just the right ingredients, Wausau West cooked Marshfield 58-42 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

Wausau West stomped on in front of Marshfield 58-42 to begin the second half.

Just a bit better; Marshfield Columbus Catholic slips past Loyal 55-49

With little to no wiggle room, Marshfield Columbus Catholic nosed past Loyal 55-49 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Auburndale staggers Marshfield Columbus Catholic with punishing performance 64-20

Auburndale’s offense erupted in a dazzling display to roll over Marshfield Columbus Catholic 64-20 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

Wausau West clips Marshfield in tight victory 54-45

Wausau West poked just enough holes in Marshfield’s defense to garner a taut 54-45 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 15. .

The Warriors darted in front of the Tigers 54-45 to begin the second half.

No quarter given: Mosinee puts down Eagle River Northland Pines 72-28

Mosinee painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Eagle River Northland Pines’ defense for a 72-28 win in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Stockbridge staggers Wisconsin Valley Lutheran with punishing performance 81-54

Stockbridge dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 81-54 victory over Wisconsin Valley Lutheran on December 15 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. .

Flexing muscle: Stevens Point rolls over Wausau East 79-43

Stevens Point let loose a furious storm and Wausau East struggled to find shelter during a 79-43 pounding in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

The Panthers opened a mammoth 63-33 gap over the Lumberjacks at halftime.

Stevens Point drew first blood by forging a 44-23 margin over Wausau East after the first half.

Almond-Bancroft delivers smashing punch early to dump Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran 57-13

Almond-Bancroft unleashed a hurricane force on Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran during a convincing 57-13 blowout in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 15.

Stratford pushes over Wausau Newman Catholic 67-54

Stratford tipped and eventually toppled Wausau Newman Catholic 67-54 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 15.

Stratford’s shooting moved to a 67-54 lead over Wausau Newman Catholic at the intermission.

The Tigers opened with a 30-24 advantage over the Fighting Cardinals through the first half.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Stratford on top of Rhinelander 37-36

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Stratford wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 37-36 over Rhinelander on December 15 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

The Tigers opened a narrow 37-36 gap over the Hodags at the half.

The start wasn’t the problem for the Hodags, who began with an 18-16 edge over the Tigers through the end of the first half.

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln mauls Everest in strong showing 74-44

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering D.C. Everest 74-44 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 15.

The Red Raiders’ shooting jumped on top to a 74-44 lead over the Evergreens at the intermission.

The Red Raiders struck in front of the Evergreens 42-25 to begin the second half.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood finds its footing in victory over Abbotsford 60-40

Abbotsford had no answers as Wittenberg-Birnamwood roared to a 60-40 victory in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 15.

Scores from around the state:

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 57, Northland Lutheran 13

Altoona 75, Cadott 43

Amherst 82, Gresham Community 59

Appleton North 67, Appleton East 62

Aquinas 55, Mauston 38

Arcadia 65, Cochrane-Fountain City 36

Arrowhead 58, Oak Creek 56

Ashwaubenon 81, Notre Dame 66

Bangor 85, Wonewoc-Center 29

Barron 69, Hayward 45

Benton 66, Pecatonica 43

Brillion 65, Two Rivers 35

Brodhead 66, Big Foot 57

Cambridge 72, Watertown Luther Prep 64

Cedar Grove-Belgium 53, Living Word Lutheran 32

Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 34

Chippewa Falls 74, Hudson 70

Colby 75, Owen-Withee 74

Columbus Catholic 55, Loyal 49

Crivitz 67, Suring 17

Cuba City 80, Mineral Point 44

De Pere 70, Pulaski 48

Denmark 71, Waupaca 37

Durand 72, Whitehall 68

East Troy 70, Whitewater 48

Edgar 60, Assumption 20

Edgerton 98, Clinton 17

Evansville 64, Prairie du Chien 38

Fall Creek 65, McDonell Central 58

Fall River 69, Albany 62

Fond du Lac 74, Oshkosh North 69

Fox Valley Lutheran 50, Freedom 47

Franklin 97, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 33

Grafton 70, Hartford Union 61

Grantsburg 80, Siren 41

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53, Weyauwega-Fremont 35

Greendale 76, Brown Deer 74

Greenfield 65, South Milwaukee 46

Greenwood 55, Lincoln 34

Hamilton 90, Brookfield East 71

Hillsboro 56, New Lisbon 45

Iola-Scandinavia 55, Wild Rose 32

Ithaca 70, La Farge 55

Janesville Parker 66, Janesville Craig 51

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, Xavier 64

Kewaskum 54, Campbellsport 39

Kiel 66, Kewaunee 50

Kimberly 103, Kaukauna 64

Laconia 65, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59

Lake Country Lutheran 82, St. John’s NW Military Academy 79

Little Chute 70, Oconto Falls 35

Lodi 58, Adams-Friendship 41

Lomira 58, New Holstein 43

Luck 68, Unity 61

Marathon 61, Auburndale 52

Marquette University 64, Wauwatosa West 56

Mayville 84, Omro 66

Menasha 100, St. Mary Catholic 76

Menomonee Falls 75, Germantown 62

Mercer 59, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

Merrill 78, Lakeland 62

Monticello 62, Belmont 41

Muskego 95, Mukwonago 62

Neenah 76, Hortonville 67

Neillsville 85, Spencer 50

New Auburn 64, Winter 24

New London 68, Lourdes Academy 65

New Richmond 78, Amery 44

Nicolet 51, West Bend East 46

North Crawford 40, Seneca 36

Northwestern 92, Ladysmith 50

Northwood 63, Shell Lake 36

Oakfield 63, Valley Christian 49

Oshkosh West 71, Appleton West 44

Pewaukee 91, Pius XI Catholic 55

Phillips 63, Flambeau 46

Portage 69, Nekoosa 43

Prentice 47, Rib Lake 41

Prescott 91, Mondovi 73

Racine St. Catherine’s 81, Milwaukee Academy of Science 46

Reedsville 72, Random Lake 58

Richland Center 67, Baraboo 41

Ripon 67, Winneconne 66

River Falls 64, Menomonie 41

Saint Croix Central 76, Osceola 32

Sauk Prairie 58, River Valley 52

Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Kohler 45

Slinger 73, West Bend West 49

Spooner 55, Cumberland 52

St. Croix Falls 100, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 43

St. Marys Springs 67, North Fond du Lac 59

Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 43

Stockbridge 81, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54

Stratford 67, Newman Catholic 54

Three Lakes 71, Crandon 36

Tomah 61, Sparta 24

Turner 55, Jefferson 44

Union Grove 68, Badger 59

Viroqua 65, Lancaster 57

Waukesha South 60, Catholic Memorial 58

Waukesha West 87, Waukesha North 43

Waupun 53, Berlin 51

Wausau West 58, Marshfield 42

Wautoma 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 72

Wauwatosa East 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 70, De Soto 49

Webster 56, Frederic 36

West Allis Central 71, New Berlin West 67

West De Pere 59, Plymouth 46

Westosha Central 64, Burlington 54

Whitefish Bay 62, Homestead 39

Whitnall 81, Cudahy 41

Williams Bay 76, Johnson Creek 22

Wilmot Union 69, Elkhorn Area 62

Wisconsin Dells 53, Reedsburg Area 46

Wisconsin Lutheran 82, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

Wrightstown 101, Marinette 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose vs. Argyle, ccd.

Bowler vs. Pittsville, ccd.

Chilton vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

Clear Lake vs. Spring Valley, ppd.

Hurley vs. Solon Springs, ppd.

Kenosha Tremper vs. Racine Case, ppd.

Luther vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.

Madison Memorial vs. Madison East, ppd.

Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Sheboygan South, ppd.

Milwaukee Lutheran vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Pacelli vs. Menominee Indian, ppd.

Peshtigo vs. Bonduel, ppd.

Phelps vs. Laona-Wabeno, ppd.

Racine Horlick vs. Racine Park, ppd.

Roncalli vs. Seymour, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 88, Appleton North 57

Arcadia 59, Viroqua 39

Auburndale 64, Columbus Catholic 20

Bangor 58, Wonewoc-Center 34

Barron 50, Spooner 21

Berlin 44, Winneconne 32

Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 43

Brillion 63, Sheboygan Falls 41

Brookfield East 46, Hamilton 29

Bruce 43, Cornell 42

Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 35

Crivitz 44, Coleman 40

Cuba City 59, Iowa-Grant 23

De Pere 57, Pulaski 48

Eau Claire North 61, River Falls 54

Fond du Lac 60, Oshkosh North 44

Germantown 72, Menomonee Falls 44

Greendale 56, Brown Deer 45

Hartford Union 72, Grafton 63

Hayward 52, Ashland 40

Homestead 39, Whitefish Bay 35

Hudson 49, Rice Lake 40

Independence 42, Gilmanton 36

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Tri-County 15

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Martin Luther 56

Kimberly 66, Kaukauna 60

Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13

Lakeland 73, Tomahawk 22

Laona-Wabeno 72, Gresham Community 48

Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Lincoln 59, Alma/Pepin 10

Lourdes Academy 59, North Fond du Lac 39

Luxemburg-Casco 47, Oconto Falls 46

Mayville 60, Campbellsport 42

Mosinee 72, Northland Pines 28

Mukwonago 58, Muskego 48

Neenah 57, Hortonville 56

Neillsville 51, McDonell Central 42

Nekoosa 47, Wautoma 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Wisconsin Lutheran 35

New Berlin West 84, West Allis Central 48

New Holstein 70, Chilton 31

New Richmond 41, Amery 29

Niagara 60, Lena 27

Nicolet 63, West Bend East 48

Northland Lutheran 46, Almond-Bancroft 31

Northwestern 69, St. Croix Falls 67

Oconomowoc 62, Janesville Craig 46

Oconto 54, Algoma 43

Omro 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 33

Oostburg 82, Sheboygan Area Luth. 51

Osceola 60, Cameron 51

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Stanley-Boyd 42

Pittsville 41, Tigerton 22

Prairie du Chien 78, River Valley 12

Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38

Shoreland Lutheran 66, Racine St. Catherine’s 45

Shullsburg 79, Benton 30

Siren 60, Grantsburg 45

Slinger 56, West Bend West 43

South Milwaukee 56, Greenfield 53

St. Mary Catholic 66, Hilbert 56

Stratford 37, Rhinelander 36

Suring 55, Saint Thomas Aquinas 17

Turtle Lake 57, Clayton 29

Two Rivers 44, Kiel 36

Valders 55, Roncalli 40

Waterloo 55, Hustisford 42

Watertown 48, Fort Atkinson 28

Wausau West 54, Marshfield 45

Wauwatosa East 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 45

West De Pere 58, Bay Port 55

Westfield Area 54, Markesan 30

Westosha Central 65, Burlington 27

Whitehall 53, Eleva-Strum 41

Wilmot Union 57, Elkhorn Area 45

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 74, Ripon 34

Wisconsin Dells 52, Adams-Friendship 29

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 74, D.C. Everest 44

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Abbotsford 40

Xavier 92, Seymour 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Dam vs. Janesville Parker, ccd.

Black River Falls vs. West Salem, ccd.

Boyceville vs. Durand, ccd.

Brookfield Academy vs. Waterford, ccd.

Brookwood vs. Luther, ccd.

Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. vs. Florence, ppd.

Elcho vs. Three Lakes, ppd.

Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West, ccd.

Heritage Christian vs. Valley Christian, ccd.

Melrose-Mindoro vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ccd.

Menomonie vs. Eau Claire Memorial, ppd.

Milton vs. Monona Grove, ccd.

Milwaukee Obama SCTE vs. Milwaukee Golda Meir, ccd.

Milwaukee Riverside University vs. Milw. Bay View, ccd.

Milwaukee School of Languages vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.

Milwaukee South vs. Milwaukee Bradley Tech, ccd.

Oak Creek vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.

Prentice vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.

Randolph vs. Montello, ppd.

Sauk Prairie vs. Portage, ppd.

Sheboygan North vs. Bay Port, ccd.

Sheboygan South vs. Manitowoc Lincoln, ccd.

Stoughton vs. Oregon, ccd.

Superior vs. Northwestern, ccd.

Whitnall vs. Cudahy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

