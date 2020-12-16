Peoples State Bank will remodel its Marathon location at 314 Main St., with work beginning in early January 2021 and wrapping up in late spring, the bank announced this week.

The 2,500-square-foot remodeling project will include two offices for customer interaction, an ADA-compliant bathroom and better flow for

customers and employees.

The bank plans to be open throughout construction. A temporary teller line will be installed in the lobby, so customers won’t have to navigate through the construction. Customer drive through service will not be impacted.

“We are excited about the project that Peoples State Bank has proposed for the Marathon City location,” said Marathon Village Administrator Andy Kurtz. “Their continued investment further demonstrates the commitment of Peoples State Bank to Main Street revitalization and the community.”

Peoples has hired The Redmond Company for the architecture work, and will hire local construction companies for the remodeling project.

