By Shereen Siewert

A 35-year-old man convicted of multiple sex offenses will be released this month, according to a notification bulletin form the Marathon County Sex Offender CORE Team.

Joshua Neitzke reached his mandatory release date and will begin living in Wausau on Dec. 29. Neitzke was convicted in 2015 of child enticement and third-degree sexual assault in a case filed in 2013, according to court records.

Neitzke will be placed on the intensive supervision program and will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists. He will live in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and will be on a highly restricted schedule with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said.

His ongoing address and status can be accessed through the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.

Like this: Like Loading...