This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a crisp, minty elixir that tastes like a winter night’s dream.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Peppermint Snowflake

2 oz. vanilla vodka

1.5 oz. peppermint schnapps

2 oz. half and half

Sugar

To create this drink, measure the vodka, schnapps and the half and half, then pour over ice in a rocks glass dipped in sugar. Enjoy!

