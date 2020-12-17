Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Kristopher J. Howe, 43, of Weston. Dec. 14, 2020: Battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Damon N. Kositzke, 31, of Mosinee. Dec. 16, 2020: Failure to update information for sex offender registry

David R. Aleman, 44, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020: False imprisonment, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct

Amber M. Ferguson, 26, of Weston. Dec. 15, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dana M. Ferge, 39, of Weston. Bail jumping, disorderly conduct

WANTED: Dustin E. Dudek, 31, of Merrill. Warrant issued Dec. 16, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

Larron A. Tackes, 29, of Brown Deer. Dec. 15, 2020: Fleeing an officer

Katie L. Gay, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 15, 2020: Failure to report to jail, 10+ days



Kai Chang, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 16, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver

Joy L. Lambrecht, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct

Jeremy Powell, 40, of Antigo. Dec. 15, 2020: Fourth-offense OWI

Loan W. Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. Dec. 14, 2020: Battery, criminal damage to property, retail theft, bail jumping



Mary J. Kapaska, 53, of Withee. Dec. 16, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Matthew B. Cagle, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 16, 2020: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon

WANTED: Megan M. Dowty, 37, of Wausau. Warrant issued Dec. 16, 2020: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Melissa A. Malueg, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Miranda L. Mixner, 20, of Marathon. Dec. 14, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription

Trey Barforth, 20, of Winneconne. Dec. 16, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

Thao P. Yang, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Taylor D. Miller, 25, of Rothschild. Dec. 15, 2020: Intimidating a victim by use or attempted use of force, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct

Stacy Y. Steshetz, 29, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

Spencer M. Pettey, 18, of Appleton. Dec. 11, 2020: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

