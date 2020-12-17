Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Kristopher J. Howe, 43, of Weston. Dec. 14, 2020: Battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • Damon N. Kositzke, 31, of Mosinee. Dec. 16, 2020: Failure to update information for sex offender registry
  • David R. Aleman, 44, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020: False imprisonment, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
  • Amber M. Ferguson, 26, of Weston. Dec. 15, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Dana M. Ferge, 39, of Weston. Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • WANTED: Dustin E. Dudek, 31, of Merrill. Warrant issued Dec. 16, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Larron A. Tackes, 29, of Brown Deer. Dec. 15, 2020: Fleeing an officer
  • Katie L. Gay, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 15, 2020: Failure to report to jail, 10+ days
  • Kai Chang, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 16, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver
  • Joy L. Lambrecht, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
  • Jeremy Powell, 40, of Antigo. Dec. 15, 2020: Fourth-offense OWI
  • Loan W. Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. Dec. 14, 2020: Battery, criminal damage to property, retail theft, bail jumping
  • Mary J. Kapaska, 53, of Withee. Dec. 16, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Matthew B. Cagle, 37, of Wausau. Dec. 16, 2020: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon
  • WANTED: Megan M. Dowty, 37, of Wausau. Warrant issued Dec. 16, 2020: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Melissa A. Malueg, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 15, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Miranda L. Mixner, 20, of Marathon. Dec. 14, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
  • Trey Barforth, 20, of Winneconne. Dec. 16, 2020: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
  • Thao P. Yang, 31, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Taylor D. Miller, 25, of Rothschild. Dec. 15, 2020: Intimidating a victim by use or attempted use of force, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Stacy Y. Steshetz, 29, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Spencer M. Pettey, 18, of Appleton. Dec. 11, 2020: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping