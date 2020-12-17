WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will recognize the class of 2020 during an enhanced virtual commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. Dec. 19.

Five hundred twenty-three students have completed their program requirements and are eligible to receive their diploma, with 58 percent of graduates earning a 3.5 or higher cumulative grade point average making them eligible for a gold cord, according to NTC.

“While we cannot be in person to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates, it is an honor to recognize their achievements through this enhanced virtual event,” said Dr. Lori Weyers, NTC president, in a news release. “As the backbone of Wisconsin’s ‘essential workforce,’ they will be the unsung heroes who keep our communities safe, healthy and supported during this pandemic. We couldn’t be more proud.”

Two commencement videos will debut 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at www.ntc.edu/commencement and as a premiere event on the College’s Facebook page, where graduates are encouraged to coordinate a watch party with family and friends. The commencement video will remain available for on-demand viewing on the website so people can watch the ceremony at a time most convenient to them.

Video 1: School of Business, Community Services, & Virtual College

Video 2: School of Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing, School of Public Safety, School of Health Sciences, School of General Studies, School of Agricultural Sciences, Utilities & Transportation

Like this: Like Loading...