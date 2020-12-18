By Shereen Siewert

Police in Wausau have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery, according to a news release.

At about 4:23 p.m. Dec. 17 police responded to a Rib Mountain business after a 32-year-old Wausau man reported he had been held against his will.

The alleged victim said he arrived at his home on Wausau’s west side at about 11:30 a.m. to find a stranger inside. There, the suspect, later identified as Michael Norfleet, allegedly physically assaulted the man and threatened him with a knife before forcing him to drive to Wausau-area businesses. They eventually arrived in Rib Mountain. During that time, the alleged victim said he was forced to withdraw money from his bank account before Norfleet stole his wallet and cell phone, then fled from the vehicle.

The alleged victim, who was injured during the assault, then called police from a Rib Mountain business.

Norfleet was located at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Walmart on Rib Moountain Drive, police said, and was transported to the Marathon County Jail.

Norfleet is being held on recommended charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary, battery, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, theft and bail jumping. He will make an initial appearance in Marathon County Circuit Court on Monday.

Wausau police say a collaborative effort with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and Everest Metro Police Department helped in making the arrest and eliminating any danger to the community posed by Norfleet.

Additional details will be released on Monday.

