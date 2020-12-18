Edgar delivers smashing punch early to dump Wausau Newman Catholic 48-26
Edgar handled Wausau Newman Catholic 48-26 in an impressive showing in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
The Wildcats opened an immense 48-26 gap over the Fighting Cardinals at halftime.
Edgar drew first blood by forging a 24-12 margin over Wausau Newman Catholic after the first half.
Phillips denies Colby’s challenge 52-37
Playing with a winning hand, Phillips trumped Colby 52-37 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 17.
Colby records sound decision over Spencer 56-51
Colby broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Spencer 56-51 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
Colby registered a 56-51 advantage at intermission over Spencer.
Minocqua Lakeland puts an offensive onslaught on Antigo 6-1
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minocqua Lakeland broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 6-1 explosion on Antigo in a Wisconsin boys hockey matchup.
Neither defense permitted goals in the first and second periods, leaving the score 0-0 at first period.
Thursday’s scores from around the state:
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Albany 67, Pecatonica 47
Almond-Bancroft 69, White Lake 31
Arcadia 32, Viroqua 30
Ashwaubenon 68, New London 59
Bangor 66, Hillsboro 45
Blair-Taylor 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 61
Brillion 53, Chilton 33
Cambria-Friesland 72, Princeton/Green Lake 42
Cameron 65, Hayward 60
Cedarburg 73, Slinger 43
Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Oakfield 45
Clear Lake 47, Plum City 39
Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22
Coulee Christian-Providence 82, New Lisbon 81, OT
Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 46
Cuba City 75, Boscobel 46
Darlington 69, Fennimore 64
Dodgeland 54, Horicon 36
Ellsworth 64, Baldwin-Woodville 41
Gibraltar 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55
Grantsburg 62, Frederic 27
Highland 57, Cassville 41
Hurley 62, Drummond 57
Iowa-Grant 82, Riverdale 56
Lake Mills 62, Marshall 47
Lancaster 58, Platteville 46
Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Markesan 59, Fall River 49
Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 51
Mondovi 74, Colfax 63
New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49
New Holstein def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit
Oconto 74, Algoma 30
Ozaukee 56, Kohler 46
Pewaukee 97, Pius XI Catholic 67
Phillips 52, Colby 37
Potosi 68, Benton 58
Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41
Randolph 64, Pardeeville 56
Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31
Reedsville 49, Howards Grove 47
Richland Center 66, Prairie du Chien 46
Rio 73, Montello 49
River Ridge 51, Belmont 39
Roncalli 70, Two Rivers 30
Royall 39, Kickapoo 35
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Oostburg 42
Shullsburg 72, Black Hawk 56
St. Mary Catholic 78, Hilbert 49
Valders 49, Kiel 40
Webster 52, Northwood 50
Whitefish Bay 57, West Bend East 47
Whitehall 72, Augusta 33
Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 47
Xavier 93, Wautoma 74
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barneveld vs. Juda, ppd.
Boyceville vs. Durand, ccd.
Deerfield vs. Parkview, ppd.
Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ppd.
Heritage Christian vs. Hope Christian, ppd.
Lena vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.
Lourdes Academy vs. Valley Christian, ccd.
Melrose-Mindoro vs. Eleva-Strum, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 49, River Valley 29
Almond-Bancroft 54, White Lake 4
Amery 52, Saint Croix Central 49
Barron 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31
Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39
Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Horicon 26
Colby 56, Spencer 51
Cuba City 56, Fennimore 38
De Pere 58, Oshkosh West 41
Edgar 48, Newman Catholic 26
Edgerton 68, Fort Atkinson 52
Edgewood 54, New Glarus 39
Florence 48, Tomahawk 41
Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 29
Greenwood 56, Owen-Withee 40
Hayward 32, Cameron 27
Hustisford 34, Dodgeland 32
Independence 63, Alma/Pepin 23
Jefferson 58, Big Foot 23
Kaukauna 65, Oshkosh North 15
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37, Kewaskum 34
La Farge 63, Ithaca 35
Lake Mills 60, Lakeside Lutheran 49
Lodi 51, Columbus 46
Luxemburg-Casco 64, Clintonville 47
Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35
Marshall 74, Cambridge 32
McDonell Central 54, Stanley-Boyd 50
Medford Area 57, Lakeland 44
Milwaukee Lutheran 74, Cudahy 63
Monticello 40, Pecatonica 33
Northwood 66, Webster 28
Oconto Falls 51, Little Chute 14
Plymouth 49, Campbellsport 44
Prairie Farm 78, New Auburn 12
Prentice 49, Flambeau 48
Prescott 51, Somerset 49
Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41
Regis 50, Altoona 38
Rice Lake 51, Eau Claire Memorial 44
Ripon 55, Berlin 40
Siren 52, Turtle Lake 37
Slinger 56, Cedarburg 49
Sparta 63, Cashton 52
Turner 56, Clinton 40
Waterloo 55, Belleville 52
Waupaca 61, Denmark 38
Waupun 70, Winneconne 26
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Oakfield 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaver Dam vs. Sauk Prairie, ccd.
Hudson vs. Menomonie, ppd.
Milton vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.
North Crawford vs. Seneca, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/