Edgar delivers smashing punch early to dump Wausau Newman Catholic 48-26

Edgar handled Wausau Newman Catholic 48-26 in an impressive showing in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The Wildcats opened an immense 48-26 gap over the Fighting Cardinals at halftime.

Edgar drew first blood by forging a 24-12 margin over Wausau Newman Catholic after the first half.

Phillips denies Colby’s challenge 52-37

Playing with a winning hand, Phillips trumped Colby 52-37 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 17.

Colby records sound decision over Spencer 56-51

Colby broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Spencer 56-51 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Colby registered a 56-51 advantage at intermission over Spencer.

Minocqua Lakeland puts an offensive onslaught on Antigo 6-1

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Minocqua Lakeland broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 6-1 explosion on Antigo in a Wisconsin boys hockey matchup.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first and second periods, leaving the score 0-0 at first period.

Thursday’s scores from around the state:

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Albany 67, Pecatonica 47

Almond-Bancroft 69, White Lake 31

Arcadia 32, Viroqua 30

Ashwaubenon 68, New London 59

Bangor 66, Hillsboro 45

Blair-Taylor 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 61

Brillion 53, Chilton 33

Cambria-Friesland 72, Princeton/Green Lake 42

Cameron 65, Hayward 60

Cedarburg 73, Slinger 43

Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Oakfield 45

Clear Lake 47, Plum City 39

Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22

Coulee Christian-Providence 82, New Lisbon 81, OT

Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 46

Cuba City 75, Boscobel 46

Darlington 69, Fennimore 64

Dodgeland 54, Horicon 36

Ellsworth 64, Baldwin-Woodville 41

Gibraltar 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55

Grantsburg 62, Frederic 27

Highland 57, Cassville 41

Hurley 62, Drummond 57

Iowa-Grant 82, Riverdale 56

Lake Mills 62, Marshall 47

Lancaster 58, Platteville 46

Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Markesan 59, Fall River 49

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

Mondovi 74, Colfax 63

New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49

New Holstein def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Oconto 74, Algoma 30

Ozaukee 56, Kohler 46

Pewaukee 97, Pius XI Catholic 67

Phillips 52, Colby 37

Potosi 68, Benton 58

Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41

Randolph 64, Pardeeville 56

Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31

Reedsville 49, Howards Grove 47

Richland Center 66, Prairie du Chien 46

Rio 73, Montello 49

River Ridge 51, Belmont 39

Roncalli 70, Two Rivers 30

Royall 39, Kickapoo 35

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Oostburg 42

Shullsburg 72, Black Hawk 56

St. Mary Catholic 78, Hilbert 49

Valders 49, Kiel 40

Webster 52, Northwood 50

Whitefish Bay 57, West Bend East 47

Whitehall 72, Augusta 33

Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 47

Xavier 93, Wautoma 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barneveld vs. Juda, ppd.

Boyceville vs. Durand, ccd.

Deerfield vs. Parkview, ppd.

Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ppd.

Heritage Christian vs. Hope Christian, ppd.

Lena vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.

Lourdes Academy vs. Valley Christian, ccd.

Melrose-Mindoro vs. Eleva-Strum, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 49, River Valley 29

Almond-Bancroft 54, White Lake 4

Amery 52, Saint Croix Central 49

Barron 41, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31

Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39

Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Horicon 26

Colby 56, Spencer 51

Cuba City 56, Fennimore 38

De Pere 58, Oshkosh West 41

Edgar 48, Newman Catholic 26

Edgerton 68, Fort Atkinson 52

Edgewood 54, New Glarus 39

Florence 48, Tomahawk 41

Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Greenwood 56, Owen-Withee 40

Hayward 32, Cameron 27

Hustisford 34, Dodgeland 32

Independence 63, Alma/Pepin 23

Jefferson 58, Big Foot 23

Kaukauna 65, Oshkosh North 15

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37, Kewaskum 34

La Farge 63, Ithaca 35

Lake Mills 60, Lakeside Lutheran 49

Lodi 51, Columbus 46

Luxemburg-Casco 64, Clintonville 47

Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35

Marshall 74, Cambridge 32

McDonell Central 54, Stanley-Boyd 50

Medford Area 57, Lakeland 44

Milwaukee Lutheran 74, Cudahy 63

Monticello 40, Pecatonica 33

Northwood 66, Webster 28

Oconto Falls 51, Little Chute 14

Plymouth 49, Campbellsport 44

Prairie Farm 78, New Auburn 12

Prentice 49, Flambeau 48

Prescott 51, Somerset 49

Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41

Regis 50, Altoona 38

Rice Lake 51, Eau Claire Memorial 44

Ripon 55, Berlin 40

Siren 52, Turtle Lake 37

Slinger 56, Cedarburg 49

Sparta 63, Cashton 52

Turner 56, Clinton 40

Waterloo 55, Belleville 52

Waupaca 61, Denmark 38

Waupun 70, Winneconne 26

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Oakfield 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Dam vs. Sauk Prairie, ccd.

Hudson vs. Menomonie, ppd.

Milton vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.

North Crawford vs. Seneca, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy, ppd.

___

