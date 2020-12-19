The Wausau RiverWolves fell to the Rochester Grizzlies on Friday night at Marathon Park Ice Arena by a score of 5-2, dashing their hopes of finishing their final 2020 home game with a win.

The Grizzlies are now in first place with a record of 13-2-0-0 while the Riverwolves have a 2-8-0-0 record.

Friday’s contest started quickly as the Grizzlies scored their first goal thirty-seven seconds into the first period. The goal was scored by forward Matthew DeRosa with an assist from Peyton Hart. The teams played aggressively on the ice until Garret Smith of the Rochester Grizzlies scored their second goal of the night at the 8:32 mark with an assist from defenseman Tommy Gordon. As first period came to and end Wausau trailed 2-0.

As the second period got underway, Rochester quickly scored with forward Alex Villa and an assist from defenseman Yotaro Nakadate. With ten minutes remaining in the second period, the RiverWolves scored their first goal of the night thanks to former D.C. Everest defenseman JJ Berdal. The goal was assisted by Nolan Gifford and Dale Rodriguez. This was Berdal’s second goal of the regular season. With lots of back-and-forth action happening on the ice during the second period, the Grizzlies scored their fourth goal of the night at the 8:49 mark by Peyton Hart and an assist from Matthew DeRosa.

Wausau scored quickly and with ease at the beginning of the third period with a goal by Max Beste, which was assisted byJJ Berdal. This was Beste’s fourth goal in just 11th game this season.

Later in the third period, Peyton Hart from Rochester scored his second goal of the evening, which provided the final tally of a 5-2 Grizzlies win.

Your Wausau RiverWolves are back home on Saturday, Jan. 2. and the puck drops at 7:10 pm from the Marathon Park Ice Arena versus Rochester. Tickets will go on sale December 28th at 10am via riverwolveshockey.com. Seating is limited.

