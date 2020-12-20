By Shereen Siewert

Monday is the last day for children to submit their letters to Santa Claus in care of Wausau Pilot & Review.

Letters may be emailed to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. Please include the age and first name of the child writing the letter.

Teachers and schools are encouraged to send letters from students as well. For example, elementary schools throughout the country have taken the opportunity to teach students about letter-writing and then send each class’s letters for publication in local newspapers.

Letters will be published on Dec. 23 and will be forwarded to Santa before Christmas.

