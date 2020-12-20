Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the federal government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

The Neighbors’ Place: Morning Truck Drivers Needed. The ability to drive a box truck is necessary, but no CDL is required to pick up donations of food from stores. Driving the truck, picking up pallets, with some required lifting, is part of the role. A background check and good driving record is required. Must be older than 26. Contact Bettina at Bettina@neighborsplace.org or call 715-845-1966.

GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau: Committee Members, Program Leads, and More! Gigi’s At Home: Down Syndrome Achievement Center is looking for virtual and on-site volunteers. Contact volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org.

Patriot K9s: Puppy Raisers and Foster Homes for Dogs: Remote Opportunity Your effort will benefit both veterans and their service dog candidates. Contact Lani at 715-298-1373 or info@patriotk9s.org or visit patriotk9s.org/.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

The Neighbors’ Place: Adult Men’s Bikes. The Wheels Again program helps people obtain and maintain jobs by providing them with basic transportation. Take your old bikes down from the garage rafters and share it with someone in need. Contact Bettina at715-845-1966, ext. 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Toiletries: Women’s Deodorant, Feminine Care Products, Shampoo and Conditioner. Back to Basics (a project of the Workplace Volunteer Council) distributes personal care items to people in need. Both full-sized and hotel samples accepted. Contact Janet at 715-359-2073 or jfelch@jdtube.com.

Faith in Action: Postage Stamps. Faith in Action mails birthday cards to each of their care-receivers and volunteers on an on-going basis (20-40 cards each month) and are looking for help with postage. Stamps can be dropped off at or ordered online and mailed to 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Office hours are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...