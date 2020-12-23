Razor thin: Tomah earns tough victory over Mosinee 62-54

A tight-knit tilt turned in Tomah’s direction just enough to squeeze past Mosinee 62-54 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Tomah’s offense darted to a 62-54 lead over Mosinee at halftime.

The Timberwolves jumped in front of the Indians 55-49 to begin the second half.

Athens triumphs in strong showing over Rib Lake 54-31

Thanksgiving turkeys don’t get baked as thoroughly as Athens cooked Rib Lake during this 54-31 decision in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 22.

Too close for comfort, Auburndale strains past Stratford 36-33

Auburndale found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Stratford 36-33 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on December 22.

Marshfield escapes close call with Stevens Point 61-54

Marshfield poked just enough holes in Stevens Point’s defense to garner a taut 61-54 victory during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game. .

Mosinee mauls Edgar in strong showing 68-44

Mosinee showered the scoreboard with points to drown Edgar 68-44 in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 22.

Mosinee’s offense stormed to a 68-44 lead over Edgar at the half.

The first half gave Mosinee a 41-15 lead over Edgar.

Razor thin: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln earns tough victory over D.C. Everest 3-2

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s locker room after Tuesday’s 3-2 win against D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin boys hockey matchup on December 22.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and second periods, with no one scoring.

Mosinee blankets Rhinelander with suffocating defensive effort 2-0

An electrician would’ve been needed to put goals on the board for Rhinelander, because Mosinee wasn’t going to allow any. Mosinee earned a 2-0 victory on December 22 in Wisconsin boys high school hockey.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second periods, as neither squad scored.

Coleman nips Wittenberg-Birnamwood in scare 51-43

Coleman upended Wittenberg-Birnamwood for a narrow 51-43 victory on December 22 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball. .

The Cougars drew first blood by forging a 51-43 margin over the Chargers after the first half.

Marathon City Marathon drums Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in sound fashion 71-39

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Marathon City Marathon broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 71-39 explosion on Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

Edgar denies Wausau Newman Catholic’s challenge 61-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Edgar spurred past Wausau Newman Catholic 61-45 on December 22 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Tigerton gallops past Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran 60-50

Playing with a winning hand, Tigerton trumped Kronenwetter Northland Lutheran 60-50 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 22.

Shaken, not stirred, Northland Lutheran cracks Tigerton 67-28

The power was OK for Northland Lutheran, but it was shut off for Tigerton during Tuesday’s 67-28 thumping in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 22.

Auburndale mauls Nekoosa in strong showing 70-9

Auburndale trekked through Nekoosa’s defense like General Patton’s tanks poured across North Africa 70-9 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 22.

Wausau West collects victory over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 71-55

Playing with a winning hand, Wausau West trumped Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 71-55 at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High on December 22 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Wausau West drew first blood by forging a 35-33 margin over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln after the first half.

Rosholt engulfs Port Edwards John Edwards in flames 49-29

The power was OK for Rosholt, but it was shut off for Port Edwards John Edwards during Tuesday’s 49-29 thumping at Rosholt High on December 22 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Beloit Memorial cancels check from Madison West 3-1

Beloit Memorial trucked Madison West on the road to a 3-1 victory on December 22 in Wisconsin boys high school hockey.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second periods, as neither squad scored.

